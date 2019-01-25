What does Clabo S.p.A.’s (BIT:CLA) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future?

While small-cap stocks, such as Clabo S.p.A. (BIT:CLA) with its market cap of €14m, are popular for their explosive growth, investors should also be aware of their balance sheet to judge whether the company can survive a downturn. Assessing first and foremost the financial health is crucial, since poor capital management may bring about bankruptcies, which occur at a higher rate for small-caps. Here are a few basic checks that are good enough to have a broad overview of the company’s financial strength. Though, I know these factors are very high-level, so I recommend you dig deeper yourself into CLA here.

How much cash does CLA generate through its operations?

CLA has built up its total debt levels in the last twelve months, from €20m to €26m , which accounts for long term debt. With this rise in debt, the current cash and short-term investment levels stands at €2.1m , ready to deploy into the business. Additionally, CLA has produced cash from operations of €1.1m over the same time period, leading to an operating cash to total debt ratio of 4.1%, signalling that CLA’s current level of operating cash is not high enough to cover debt. This ratio can also be interpreted as a measure of efficiency as an alternative to return on assets. In CLA’s case, it is able to generate 0.041x cash from its debt capital.

Can CLA pay its short-term liabilities?

With current liabilities at €40m, it appears that the company may not have an easy time meeting these commitments with a current assets level of €36m, leading to a current ratio of 0.91x.

Is CLA’s debt level acceptable?

Since total debt levels have outpaced equities, CLA is a highly leveraged company. This is not uncommon for a small-cap company given that debt tends to be lower-cost and at times, more accessible. We can check to see whether CLA is able to meet its debt obligations by looking at the net interest coverage ratio. A company generating earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) at least three times its net interest payments is considered financially sound. In CLA’s, case, the ratio of 1.67x suggests that interest is not strongly covered, which means that lenders may be more reluctant to lend out more funding as CLA’s low interest coverage already puts the company at higher risk of default.

Next Steps:

Although CLA’s debt level is towards the higher end of the spectrum, its cash flow coverage seems adequate to meet debt obligations which means its debt is being efficiently utilised. However, its low liquidity raises concerns over whether current asset management practices are properly implemented for the small-cap. I admit this is a fairly basic analysis for CLA’s financial health. Other important fundamentals need to be considered alongside. I recommend you continue to research Clabo to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

