How Does Class's (ASX:CL1) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After Its Big Share Price Gain?

Class (ASX:CL1) shares have continued recent momentum with a 34% gain in the last month alone. And the full year gain of 15% isn't too shabby, either!

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

See our latest analysis for Class

How Does Class's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

Class's P/E of 26.76 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (36.0) for companies in the software industry is higher than Class's P/E.

ASX:CL1 Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 18th 2019 More

Class's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Class's earnings per share grew by -3.6% in the last twelve months. And earnings per share have improved by 18% annually, over the last three years.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Is Debt Impacting Class's P/E?

Class has net cash of AU$17m. That should lead to a higher P/E than if it did have debt, because its strong balance sheets gives it more options.

The Bottom Line On Class's P/E Ratio

Class trades on a P/E ratio of 26.8, which is above its market average of 18.6. EPS was up modestly better over the last twelve months. Also positive, the relatively strong balance sheet will allow for investment in growth -- and the P/E indicates shareholders that will happen! What we know for sure is that investors have become much more excited about Class recently, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 19.9 to 26.8 over the last month. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.