Does Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals (ASX:CUV) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can easily find investors. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.'

In the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, my choice may seem old fashioned; I still prefer profitable companies like Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals (ASX:CUV). While profit is not necessarily a social good, it's easy to admire a business that can consistently produce it. In comparison, loss making companies act like a sponge for capital - but unlike such a sponge they do not always produce something when squeezed.

How Fast Is Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Growing?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so share price follows earnings per share (EPS) eventually. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. As a tree reaches steadily for the sky, Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals's EPS has grown 22% each year, compound, over three years. So it's not surprising to see the company trades on a very high multiple of (past) earnings.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Not all of Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals's revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers I've used might not be the best representation of the underlying business. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 38% to 59%, and revenue is growing. That's great to see, on both counts.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It makes me feel more secure owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, thusly more closely aligning our interests. So it is good to see that Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. Indeed, they have a glittering mountain of wealth invested in it, currently valued at AU$294m. That equates to 14% of the company, making insiders powerful and aligned with other shareholders. Very encouraging.

Should You Add Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals To Your Watchlist?

Given my belief that share price follows earnings per share you can easily imagine how I feel about Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals's strong EPS growth. I think that EPS growth is something to boast of, and it doesn't surprise me that insiders are holding on to a considerable chunk of shares. Fast growth and confident insiders should be enough to warrant further research. So the answer is that I do think this is a good stock to follow along with. What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals (of which 1 is a bit concerning!) you should know about.

