Does Cloetta AB (publ)'s (STO:CLA B) CEO Pay Reflect Performance?

Henri de Sauvage-Nolting has been the CEO of Cloetta AB (publ) (STO:CLA B) since 2017. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does Henri de Sauvage-Nolting's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing our data says that Cloetta AB (publ) has a market cap of kr8.2b, and is paying total annual CEO compensation of kr9.5m. (This figure is for the year to December 2018). While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth noting the salary is lower, valued at kr4.5m. We examined companies with market caps from kr3.9b to kr15b, and discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was kr5.6m.

It would therefore appear that Cloetta AB (publ) pays Henri de Sauvage-Nolting more than the median CEO remuneration at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this fact alone doesn't mean the remuneration is too high. A closer look at the performance of the underlying business will give us a better idea about whether the pay is particularly generous.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Cloetta has changed over time.

Is Cloetta AB (publ) Growing?

Cloetta AB (publ) has increased its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 7.8% a year, over the last three years (using a line of best fit). It achieved revenue growth of 2.3% over the last year.

I'm not particularly impressed by the revenue growth, but the modest improvement in EPS is good. So there are some positives here, but not enough to earn high praise. It could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Cloetta AB (publ) Been A Good Investment?

With a total shareholder return of 2.4% over three years, Cloetta AB (publ) has done okay by shareholders. But they probably wouldn't be so happy as to think the CEO should be paid more than is normal, for companies around this size.

In Summary...

We examined the amount Cloetta AB (publ) pays its CEO, and compared it to the amount paid by similar sized companies. Our data suggests that it pays above the median CEO pay within that group.

We generally prefer to see stronger EPS growth, and we're not particularly impressed with the total shareholder return, over the last three years. In conclusion we think the company should definitely focus on improving the business before awarding any large pay rises. CEO compensation is one thing, but it is also interesting to check if the CEO is buying or selling Cloetta (free visualization of insider trades).

