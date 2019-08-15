Does CLP Holdings (HKG:2) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies CLP Holdings Limited (HKG:2) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is CLP Holdings's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that CLP Holdings had HK$55.5b of debt in June 2019, down from HK$58.8b, one year before. However, it does have HK$9.73b in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about HK$45.8b.

SEHK:2 Historical Debt, August 15th 2019 More

How Strong Is CLP Holdings's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that CLP Holdings had liabilities of HK$41.7b due within 12 months and liabilities of HK$60.8b due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of HK$9.73b and HK$14.8b worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by HK$77.9b.

CLP Holdings has a very large market capitalization of HK$209.4b, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

CLP Holdings's net debt is sitting at a very reasonable 2.0 times its EBITDA, while its EBIT covered its interest expense just 6.5 times last year. While these numbers do not alarm us, it's worth noting that the cost of the company's debt is having a real impact. Shareholders should be aware that CLP Holdings's EBIT was down 26% last year. If that earnings trend continues then paying off its debt will be about as easy as herding cats on to a roller coaster. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if CLP Holdings can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.