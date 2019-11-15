What Does CMM Infraprojects Limited’s (NSE:CMMIPL) 11% ROCE Say About The Business?

Today we are going to look at CMM Infraprojects Limited (NSE:CMMIPL) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for CMM Infraprojects:

0.11 = ₹85m ÷ (₹1.5b - ₹697m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

So, CMM Infraprojects has an ROCE of 11%.

Is CMM Infraprojects's ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. It appears that CMM Infraprojects's ROCE is fairly close to the Construction industry average of 14%. Setting aside the industry comparison for now, CMM Infraprojects's ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. Readers may find more attractive investment prospects elsewhere.

The image below shows how CMM Infraprojects's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. You can check if CMM Infraprojects has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How CMM Infraprojects's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

CMM Infraprojects has total liabilities of ₹697m and total assets of ₹1.5b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 48% of its total assets. CMM Infraprojects has a medium level of current liabilities, which would boost its ROCE somewhat.

What We Can Learn From CMM Infraprojects's ROCE

Unfortunately, its ROCE is still uninspiring, and there are potentially more attractive prospects out there. Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than CMM Infraprojects. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly.