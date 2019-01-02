What does CNT Group Limited’s (HKG:701) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future?

CNT Group Limited (HKG:701) is a small-cap stock with a market capitalization of HK$600m. While investors primarily focus on the growth potential and competitive landscape of the small-cap companies, they end up ignoring a key aspect, which could be the biggest threat to its existence: its financial health. Why is it important? Evaluating financial health as part of your investment thesis is crucial, as mismanagement of capital can lead to bankruptcies, which occur at a higher rate for small-caps. I believe these basic checks tell most of the story you need to know. Though, I know these factors are very high-level, so I’d encourage you to dig deeper yourself into 701 here.

Does 701 produce enough cash relative to debt?

701 has built up its total debt levels in the last twelve months, from HK$173m to HK$231m , which accounts for long term debt. With this increase in debt, 701 currently has HK$235m remaining in cash and short-term investments for investing into the business. Moving onto cash from operations, its small level of operating cash flow means calculating cash-to-debt wouldn’t be too useful, though these low levels of cash means that operational efficiency is worth a look. As the purpose of this article is a high-level overview, I won’t be looking at this today, but you can take a look at some of 701’s operating efficiency ratios such as ROA here.

Can 701 meet its short-term obligations with the cash in hand?

Looking at 701’s HK$488m in current liabilities, the company has maintained a safe level of current assets to meet its obligations, with the current ratio last standing at 2.03x. For Chemicals companies, this ratio is within a sensible range since there’s a sufficient cash cushion without leaving too much capital idle or in low-earning investments.

SEHK:701 Historical Debt January 2nd 19 More

Is 701’s debt level acceptable?

With a debt-to-equity ratio of 14%, 701’s debt level may be seen as prudent. This range is considered safe as 701 is not taking on too much debt obligation, which can be restrictive and risky for equity-holders.

Next Steps:

701 has demonstrated its ability to generate sufficient levels of cash flow, while its debt hovers at a safe level. Furthermore, the company exhibits an ability to meet its near term obligations should an adverse event occur. I admit this is a fairly basic analysis for 701’s financial health. Other important fundamentals need to be considered alongside. I recommend you continue to research CNT Group to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

