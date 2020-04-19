How Does Coastal Financial's (NASDAQ:CCB) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After Its Big Share Price Gain?

Those holding Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) shares must be pleased that the share price has rebounded 47% in the last thirty days. But unfortunately, the stock is still down by 19% over a quarter. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 14% in the last year.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

How Does Coastal Financial's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 12.61 that there is some investor optimism about Coastal Financial. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (8.9) for companies in the banks industry is lower than Coastal Financial's P/E.

Coastal Financial's P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn't guarantee future growth. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Coastal Financial increased earnings per share by an impressive 19% over the last twelve months. And it has bolstered its earnings per share by 34% per year over the last five years. So one might expect an above average P/E ratio.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Is Debt Impacting Coastal Financial's P/E?

With net cash of US$77m, Coastal Financial has a very strong balance sheet, which may be important for its business. Having said that, at 46% of its market capitalization the cash hoard would contribute towards a higher P/E ratio.

The Verdict On Coastal Financial's P/E Ratio

Coastal Financial has a P/E of 12.6. That's below the average in the US market, which is 13.6. Not only should the net cash position reduce risk, but the recent growth has been impressive. The relatively low P/E ratio implies the market is pessimistic. What is very clear is that the market has become more optimistic about Coastal Financial over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 8.6 back then to 12.6 today. If you like to buy stocks that have recently impressed the market, then this one might be a candidate; but if you prefer to invest when there is 'blood in the streets', then you may feel the opportunity has passed.