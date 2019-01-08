How Does Coca-Cola Amatil Limited (ASX:CCL) Fare As A Dividend Stock?

Dividends can be underrated but they form a large part of investment returns, playing an important role in compounding returns in the long run. Historically, Coca-Cola Amatil Limited (ASX:CCL) has paid dividends to shareholders, and these days it yields 5.7%. Let’s dig deeper into whether Coca-Cola Amatil should have a place in your portfolio.

5 checks you should use to assess a dividend stock

When assessing a stock as a potential addition to my dividend Portfolio, I look at these five areas:

Is it paying an annual yield above 75% of dividend payers?

Has it consistently paid a stable dividend without missing a payment or drastically cutting payout?

Has dividend per share amount increased over the past?

Is is able to pay the current rate of dividends from its earnings?

Will the company be able to keep paying dividend based on the future earnings growth?

Does Coca-Cola Amatil pass our checks?

Coca-Cola Amatil has a trailing twelve-month payout ratio of 74%, which means that the dividend is covered by earnings. Going forward, analysts expect CCL’s payout to increase to 85% of its earnings. Assuming a constant share price, this equates to a dividend yield of around 5.5%. However, EPS is forecasted to fall to A$0.50 in the upcoming year. Therefore, although payout is expected to increase, the fall in earnings may not equate to higher dividend income.

If you want to dive deeper into the sustainability of a certain payout ratio, you may wish to consider the cash flow of the business. A company with strong cash flow, relative to earnings, can sometimes sustain a high pay out ratio.

If dividend is a key criteria in your investment consideration, then you need to make sure the dividend stock you’re eyeing out is reliable in its payments. Whilst its per-share payments have increased during the past 10 years, there has been some hiccups. Shareholders would have seen a few years of reduced payments in this time.

Compared to its peers, Coca-Cola Amatil has a yield of 5.7%, which is high for Beverage stocks but still below the market’s top dividend payers.

Next Steps:

With these dividend metrics in mind, I definitely rank Coca-Cola Amatil as a strong income stock, and is worth further research for anyone who considers dividends an important part of their portfolio strategy. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, I urge potential investors to try and get a good understanding of the underlying business and its fundamentals before deciding on an investment. Below, I’ve compiled three essential factors you should further research:

