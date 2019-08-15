Does Cogobuy Group's (HKG:400) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity?

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we'll show how Cogobuy Group's (HKG:400) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. What is Cogobuy Group's P/E ratio? Well, based on the last twelve months it is 7.54. In other words, at today's prices, investors are paying HK$7.54 for every HK$1 in prior year profit.

View our latest analysis for Cogobuy Group

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share (in the reporting currency) ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Cogobuy Group:

P/E of 7.54 = CN¥1.52 (Note: this is the share price in the reporting currency, namely, CNY ) ÷ CN¥0.20 (Based on the year to December 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each HK$1 the company has earned over the last year. That isn't a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business's prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

Does Cogobuy Group Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. If you look at the image below, you can see Cogobuy Group has a lower P/E than the average (18.7) in the online retail industry classification.

SEHK:400 Price Estimation Relative to Market, August 15th 2019 More

Cogobuy Group's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. Since the market seems unimpressed with Cogobuy Group, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Companies that shrink earnings per share quickly will rapidly decrease the 'E' in the equation. Therefore, even if you pay a low multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become higher in the future. So while a stock may look cheap based on past earnings, it could be expensive based on future earnings.

Cogobuy Group saw earnings per share decrease by 2.9% last year. But over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have increased by 18%. And EPS is down 7.8% a year, over the last 3 years. So you wouldn't expect a very high P/E.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

How Does Cogobuy Group's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

The extra options and safety that comes with Cogobuy Group's CN¥77m net cash position means that it deserves a higher P/E than it would if it had a lot of net debt.

The Verdict On Cogobuy Group's P/E Ratio

Cogobuy Group trades on a P/E ratio of 7.5, which is below the HK market average of 9.8. The recent drop in earnings per share would make investors cautious, but the net cash position means the company has time to improve: if so, the low P/E could be an opportunity.