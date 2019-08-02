Does Colliers International Group Inc.'s (TSE:CIGI) CEO Salary Reflect Performance?

Jay Hennick became the CEO of Colliers International Group Inc. (TSE:CIGI) in 2015. This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Jay Hennick's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Colliers International Group Inc. is worth CA$3.8b, and total annual CEO compensation is US$5.0m. (This number is for the twelve months until December 2018). We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at US$1.2m. When we examined a selection of companies with market caps ranging from US$2.0b to US$6.4b, we found the median CEO total compensation was US$3.1m.

As you can see, Jay Hennick is paid more than the median CEO pay at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this does not necessarily mean Colliers International Group Inc. is paying too much. We can get a better idea of how generous the pay is by looking at the performance of the underlying business.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Colliers International Group has changed from year to year.

Is Colliers International Group Inc. Growing?

Over the last three years Colliers International Group Inc. has grown its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 15% per year (using a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is up 22%.

This shows that the company has improved itself over the last few years. Good news for shareholders. It's a real positive to see this sort of growth in a single year. That suggests a healthy and growing business. Shareholders might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Colliers International Group Inc. Been A Good Investment?

I think that the total shareholder return of 71%, over three years, would leave most Colliers International Group Inc. shareholders smiling. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don't mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

In Summary...

We examined the amount Colliers International Group Inc. pays its CEO, and compared it to the amount paid by similar sized companies. As discussed above, we discovered that the company pays more than the median of that group.

Importantly, though, the company has impressed with its earnings per share growth, over three years. In addition, shareholders have done well over the same time period. Considering this fine result for shareholders, we daresay the CEO compensation might be apt. So you may want to check if insiders are buying Colliers International Group shares with their own money (free access).

