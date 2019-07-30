Does Collins Foods Limited's (ASX:CKF) 21% Earnings Growth Make It An Outperformer?

For investors with a long-term horizon, assessing earnings trend over time and against industry benchmarks is more valuable than looking at a single earnings announcement in one point in time. Investors may find my commentary, albeit very high-level and brief, on Collins Foods Limited (ASX:CKF) useful as an attempt to give more color around how Collins Foods is currently performing.

Commentary On CKF's Past Performance

CKF's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 28 April 2019) of AU$39m has jumped 21% compared to the previous year.

However, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 36%, indicating the rate at which CKF is growing has slowed down. Why could this be happening? Well, let's look at what's transpiring with margins and if the whole industry is experiencing the hit as well.

In terms of returns from investment, Collins Foods has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 11% instead. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 6.6% is below the AU Hospitality industry of 7.7%, indicating Collins Foods's are utilized less efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Collins Foods’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 14% to 11%.

What does this mean?

Collins Foods's track record can be a valuable insight into its earnings performance, but it certainly doesn't tell the whole story. Positive growth and profitability are what investors like to see in a company’s track record, but how do we properly assess sustainability? I suggest you continue to research Collins Foods to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 28 April 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

