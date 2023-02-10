Does Colonial Motor (NZSE:CMO) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Colonial Motor (NZSE:CMO). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

Check out our latest analysis for Colonial Motor

How Fast Is Colonial Motor Growing?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. We can see that in the last three years Colonial Motor grew its EPS by 15% per year. That growth rate is fairly good, assuming the company can keep it up.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Colonial Motor maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 11% to NZ$1.0b. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

Colonial Motor isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of NZ$299m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Colonial Motor Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

It's good to see Colonial Motor insiders walking the walk, by spending NZ$1.2m on shares in just twelve months. This, combined with the lack of sales from insiders, should be a great signal for shareholders in what's to come. It is also worth noting that it was Group Manager of Strategic Development & Director Stuart Gibbons who made the biggest single purchase, worth NZ$304k, paying NZ$9.80 per share.

On top of the insider buying, we can also see that Colonial Motor insiders own a large chunk of the company. In fact, they own 73% of the company, so they will share in the same delights and challenges experienced by the ordinary shareholders. This makes it apparent they will be incentivised to plan for the long term - a positive for shareholders with a sit and hold strategy. With that sort of holding, insiders have about NZ$220m riding on the stock, at current prices. So there's plenty there to keep them focused!

Does Colonial Motor Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

As previously touched on, Colonial Motor is a growing business, which is encouraging. Better yet, insiders are significant shareholders, and have been buying more shares. These factors alone make the company an interesting prospect for your watchlist, as well as continuing research. However, before you get too excited we've discovered 1 warning sign for Colonial Motor that you should be aware of.

Keen growth investors love to see insider buying. Thankfully, Colonial Motor isn't the only one. You can see a a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Lithium Batteries Are the New Oil,’ According to Elon Musk — Here Are 2 Stocks to Take Advantage

    While oil and its refined derivatives are still the mainstay of our energy economy, their prices are rising – in fact, high prices for gasoline and diesel are major drivers of the current high rates of inflation, and are partly responsible for the strong push to promote electric vehicles (EVs). But switching to EVs doesn’t end our reliance on energy. It will just make us trade one issue – reliance on oil – for another – reliance on lithium batteries. In this case, as Elon Musk has said, “Lithium

  • The world's largest stock investor — Norway's sovereign wealth fund — has dumped its remaining shares in Adani companies worth $200 million

    The fund had started shedding its stake in Adani Group companies right from 2014 — well before recent the selloff in Adani Group companies.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” AI Stocks Trading Under $5

    Unless you’ve been living under a rock recently, you might have heard of this thing called ChatGPT, the chatbot hogging the headlines. Powered by artificial intelligence (AI), its potential to have an impact on everything from education to law to coding to journalism, amongst many other applications, has caught the public’s imagination. And those of Big Tech CEOs too. With Microsoft now integrating AI into its search engine, representing the big news of the past week, AI stocks have become hot p

  • 3 Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The data used by ChatGPT is from 2021 and isn't updated like the search results you get from Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google Search. There are many questions about potential cheating in schools or even writing articles that (1) aren't original and (2) may use questionable data and analysis.

  • Disney Flinches as 2.4 Million Subscribers Abandon Disney+

    Disney Plus should really start thinking about changing its name to Disney Minus. The company released its first quarter 2023 results late Wednesday, showing the company barely gained any subscribers in North America while losing millions more watchers in the wider global market.

  • Why Annaly Capital Management Stock Got Rocked Today

    Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY), a mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) perhaps best known for its ultra-high-yield dividend, had a forgettable day on the market Thursday. The company's share price dipped by almost 6% after it reported its latest quarterly results. Annaly unveiled its fourth-quarter figures after market hours on Wednesday, revealing that its net interest income came in at just over $135 million.

  • These High-Yield Dividend Stocks Are Growing at Blazing Speeds

    You don't have to choose between income and growth when deciding which stocks to buy -- some excellent businesses offer a lot of both. Two in particular that are worth a closer look right now are real estate investment trusts, or REITs, that operate in two of the hottest subsectors of commercial properties.

  • Here's Why We Think Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

    Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks...

  • GE CEO Larry Culp Has a Message for Investors

    General Electric filed its annual report Friday. It always contains some tidbits for investors to mull over.

  • 3 Healthcare Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Here are three healthcare stocks that are too cheap to ignore (listed in alphabetical order). The company's enterprise value (EV) is only 6.28 times its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA). It's no secret why Pfizer stock is relatively cheap.

  • This nearly 150-year-old fund hasn’t cut its dividend since 1938. Here are the stocks it likes, and four it doesn’t.

    Baillie Gifford, the Edinburgh, Scotland based fund manager best known for tech-sector investments — it’s the number-nine institutional shareholder in Tesla, for instance — also manages an investment vehicle with a far different remit. Its average holding period for an investment is eight years. “Yet over these one hundred and fifty years the world has made immense progress, in everything from the advent and spread of modern democracy, to a dramatic increase in life expectancy and the many benefits of human and technological progress.”

  • Wall Street Thinks These 2 Penny Stocks Could Go Parabolic

    Concerns about interest rate hikes, supply chain kinks, geopolitical unrest, and of course inflation sparked a flight to safety in the investing world in 2022. As a direct result, growth stocks, on balance, plummeted last year. Wall Street analysts, for example, think there are literally dozens of beaten-down growth equities capable of delivering exponential returns over the course of the next decade.

  • BTS’s Agency Jumps Into Battle Between Kakao, Godfather of K-pop

    (Bloomberg) -- Hybe Co., manager of the South Korean sensation BTS, is jumping into the middle of a messy corporate battle, allying with the godfather of K-pop to hinder technology giant Kakao Corp.’s foray into the entertainment arena.Most Read from BloombergRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudChina Balloon Had Western-Made Parts With English Writing, Lawmakers ToldUS Takes Custody of Vene

  • Tesla stock rally a 'short covering for the ages,' analyst says

    Here's what's behind the move in Tesla stock.

  • 2 Remarkable Stocks That Could Go Parabolic in 2023

    The pandemic fueled an incredible streak of growth for Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and its shareholders, but that doesn't mean the best days are over for this stock. Shopify's platform is unique compared to many other popular e-commerce platforms in that it not only allows individuals with any level of experience to start and grow a company (online and offline) but to truly differentiate their business as its own, defined brand. The distinct value proposition that the company offers business owners gives it a prolonged competitive advantage that investors can also capitalize on.

  • A Key Semiconductor Industry Metric Just Turned Ugly: Time to Sell Chip Stocks?

    Some financial data looks especially ugly right now, but remember: The market cares about the future far more than the present.

  • Dallas Is Getting A Third Airport

    Everything's bigger in Texas, except for airports. There's just more of them. Dallas, the Lone Star State's third-largest city, looks ready...

  • Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Surpasses Q4 Earnings Estimates

    Annaly (NLY) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 3.49% and 61.06%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock

    If you had plunked $10,000 into an index fund or other investment that tracks the Dow Jones Industrial Average at the onset of the Great Recession and held on ever since, you'd now have a holding worth a cool $39,000 or so. It's the recession-, inflation-, and e-commerce-resistant demand for the products that these tenants offer -- along with the diversification of its real estate portfolio -- that makes Agree Realty such a safe harbor for dividend investors. This retail REIT currently boasts a collection of 1,839 properties spread across the 48 contiguous U.S. states.

  • Lucid Stock Was Having a Better Year Than Tesla. Then It Cut Prices.

    The electric-vehicle maker's models didn't qualify for the federal government's EV tax credit.