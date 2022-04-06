Does Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it completely lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses.

So if you're like me, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK). Now, I'm not saying that the stock is necessarily undervalued today; but I can't shake an appreciation for the profitability of the business itself. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, but time is often a friend of the profitable company, especially if it is growing.

View our latest analysis for Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial's Improving Profits

In the last three years Columbia Financial's earnings per share took off like a rocket; fast, and from a low base. So the actual rate of growth doesn't tell us much. As a result, I'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Like a wedge-tailed eagle on the wind, Columbia Financial's EPS soared from US$0.52 to US$0.86, in just one year. That's a impressive gain of 64%.

I like to see top-line growth as an indication that growth is sustainable, and I look for a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin to point to a competitive moat (though some companies with low margins also have moats). I note that Columbia Financial's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort my analysis of its margins. While we note Columbia Financial's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 20% to US$282m. That's progress.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

In investing, as in life, the future matters more than the past. So why not check out this free interactive visualization of Columbia Financial's forecast profits?

Story continues

Are Columbia Financial Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like that fresh smell in the air when the rains are coming, insider buying fills me with optimistic anticipation. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

Not only did Columbia Financial insiders refrain from selling stock during the year, but they also spent US$100k buying it. That's nice to see, because it suggests insiders are optimistic. We also note that it was the Executive VP & Head of Consumer Banking, Allyson Schlesinger, who made the biggest single acquisition, paying US$50k for shares at about US$21.36 each.

The good news, alongside the insider buying, for Columbia Financial bulls is that insiders (collectively) have a meaningful investment in the stock. Indeed, they hold US$40m worth of its stock. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Despite being just 1.8% of the company, the value of that investment is enough to show insiders have plenty riding on the venture.

While insiders already own a significant amount of shares, and they have been buying more, the good news for ordinary shareholders does not stop there. That's because on our analysis the CEO, Tom Kemly, is paid less than the median for similar sized companies. For companies with market capitalizations between US$1.0b and US$3.2b, like Columbia Financial, the median CEO pay is around US$4.1m.

The Columbia Financial CEO received total compensation of just US$2.0m in the year to . That looks like modest pay to me, and may hint at a certain respect for the interests of shareholders. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Is Columbia Financial Worth Keeping An Eye On?

For growth investors like me, Columbia Financial's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. Not only that, but we can see that insiders both own a lot of, and are buying more, shares in the company. So I do think this is one stock worth watching. Now, you could try to make up your mind on Columbia Financial by focusing on just these factors, or you could also consider how its price-to-earnings ratio compares to other companies in its industry.

The good news is that Columbia Financial is not the only growth stock with insider buying. Here's a list of them... with insider buying in the last three months!

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.