Does Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it completely lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses.

So if you're like me, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK). Now, I'm not saying that the stock is necessarily undervalued today; but I can't shake an appreciation for the profitability of the business itself. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, but time is often a friend of the profitable company, especially if it is growing.

View our latest analysis for Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial's Improving Profits

In the last three years Columbia Financial's earnings per share took off like a rocket; fast, and from a low base. So the actual rate of growth doesn't tell us much. As a result, I'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Like a wedge-tailed eagle on the wind, Columbia Financial's EPS soared from US$0.52 to US$0.86, in just one year. That's a impressive gain of 64%.

I like to see top-line growth as an indication that growth is sustainable, and I look for a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin to point to a competitive moat (though some companies with low margins also have moats). I note that Columbia Financial's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort my analysis of its margins. While we note Columbia Financial's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 20% to US$282m. That's progress.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

In investing, as in life, the future matters more than the past. So why not check out this free interactive visualization of Columbia Financial's forecast profits?

Are Columbia Financial Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like that fresh smell in the air when the rains are coming, insider buying fills me with optimistic anticipation. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

Not only did Columbia Financial insiders refrain from selling stock during the year, but they also spent US$100k buying it. That's nice to see, because it suggests insiders are optimistic. We also note that it was the Executive VP & Head of Consumer Banking, Allyson Schlesinger, who made the biggest single acquisition, paying US$50k for shares at about US$21.36 each.

The good news, alongside the insider buying, for Columbia Financial bulls is that insiders (collectively) have a meaningful investment in the stock. Indeed, they hold US$40m worth of its stock. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Despite being just 1.8% of the company, the value of that investment is enough to show insiders have plenty riding on the venture.

While insiders already own a significant amount of shares, and they have been buying more, the good news for ordinary shareholders does not stop there. That's because on our analysis the CEO, Tom Kemly, is paid less than the median for similar sized companies. For companies with market capitalizations between US$1.0b and US$3.2b, like Columbia Financial, the median CEO pay is around US$4.1m.

The Columbia Financial CEO received total compensation of just US$2.0m in the year to . That looks like modest pay to me, and may hint at a certain respect for the interests of shareholders. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Is Columbia Financial Worth Keeping An Eye On?

For growth investors like me, Columbia Financial's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. Not only that, but we can see that insiders both own a lot of, and are buying more, shares in the company. So I do think this is one stock worth watching. Now, you could try to make up your mind on Columbia Financial by focusing on just these factors, or you could also consider how its price-to-earnings ratio compares to other companies in its industry.

The good news is that Columbia Financial is not the only growth stock with insider buying. Here's a list of them... with insider buying in the last three months!

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Recommended Stories

  • The Car Boom Is Becoming a Car Bust. Why That’s Bad News for Carvana Stock.

    The used-car company's sales growth is slowing, while the company seems to be growing too fast, according to RBC Capital Markets.

  • 2 Stocks Under $10 That This Insider Is Aggressively Buying

    From an investment standpoint, the first quarter of 2022 brought confusion more than anything else, markets fell down and bounced back up. The main question to answer right now is whether the bounce is real or just a dead cat. Either way, however, there are going to be opportunities for investors. As for choosing stocks to buy into, investors will need some clear signal. One popular sign to follow: the corporate insiders. These company officers can leverage their positions with their companies t

  • Jim Cramer Advises Looking for Tomorrow’s Winners Among Q1’s Losers; Here Are 3 Stocks Analysts Like

    With Q1 behind us, it’s time to sit back and evaluate our situation. First off, the obvious – volatility ran higher in the first quarter of the year, fueled by multiple conflicting headwinds. Those include inflation, which is still rising; a global supply chain plagued with snarls; resurgent COVID outbreaks flaring up around the world; and Russia’s war against Ukraine, that is both Europe’s largest land conflict in three generations and a major disruptor of global food and oil markets (which bri

  • This Warren Buffett Stock Is Down 87% From Its High. Is It a Buy?

    Stocks sold off hard in March 2020, then followed that up with a huge bull run, as growth stocks led the way. One growth stock that has had its up and downs is StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE), the Brazilian fintech backed by Warren Buffett. StoneCo is a payment processor providing fintech solutions to Brazilian merchants so they can sell their products anywhere: in-store, online, or through cellphones.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The stock market can be a fickle place, as we’ve seen this year. Starting early in January, all the main indexes fell, in a broad-based sell-off caused, at least in part, by worries over inflation and the Federal Reserve’s decision to start raising interest rates in response. The promised end of the central bank’s long-standing easy money policy spooked investors. The currents shifted in mid-March, however, after the Fed pulled the trigger with a quarter-point rate hike. The collective mind calm

  • Who owns the Cincinnati Reds baseball club? Here's the list

    Nineteen individuals or companies own a share of the Reds. Here are some details on who they are.

  • Jeff Bezos Backed Real Estate Investment Platform Fully Funds Two Properties In Just Two Hours

    The real estate investment platform Arrived Homes launched its latest batch of new offerings today; six rental properties that retail investors can buy into with as little as $100. The offerings went live on the platform at 11:00 AM EDT on April 5, 2022, and two of the properties were fully funded just two hours later. The first property to sell out was a five-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom home in the Columbia, SC market, named The Bedford. The property was acquired by Arrived Homes for $28

  • Morgan Stanley Pounds the Table on These 2 Reliable Dividend Stocks

    There are a multiple headwinds buffeting the markets right now, pushing stocks, bonds, and commodities in various directions. Between stubbornly high inflation, the war in Ukraine, the persistence of COVID, and even the developing instability in Chinese real estate, the possible shocks that can hit the market are enough to make any investor’s head spin. They are also a strong inducement to start taking a defensive stance on an investment portfolio. At least, that’s the bottom line from Morgan St

  • Why Rivian Stock Tanked Today

    Shares of EV start-up Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) took a hit immediately after the company released its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 financial update on March 10. In its quarterly report, Rivian said several factors led it to reduce its production volume guidance for 2022. The company identified headwinds including a planned 10-day shutdown to improve its production lines, supply chain constraints, a spike in COVID-19 cases from the spread of the omicron variant, and even severe winter weather at its Illinois facility.

  • Cannabis ETFs Set to Soar on Passage of Legalization Bill

    Cannabis stocks are poised to surge further especially following the legislation passed by the House to legalize marijuana nationwide.

  • Tilray Stock Is Under the Microscope Ahead of Earnings; Here’s What to Expect

    Before trading kicks into action on Wednesday (April 6), Tilray (TLRY) will present F3Q22’s financial results (February quarter). Those with an optimistic bent might want to lower expectations, if Canaccord’s Matt Bottomley’s forecast is anything to go by. “For the quarter, we are expecting the combination of a seasonally slower period and continued macro-level headwinds in the Canadian recreational environment (namely saturated competition and pricing pressures) to result in a relatively flat p

  • Why Nvidia, Skyworks, and Qualcomm Stocks Dropped on Tuesday

    As of 1:30 p.m. ET, both Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) are down 4.2%, while Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) has its own special problem that is driving its stock down an even worse 5.1%. This morning -- four days after investment bank JPMorgan removed Qualcomm from its "Analyst Focus List" on worries about depressed smartphone demand -- TheFly.com is reporting that JP has gone a step farther and actually chopped its price target on Qualcomm stock by 15%, lowering it to $205 a share. Last week, StreetInsider.com quoted JP blaming "fresh coronavirus lockdowns in China and rising cost of goods due to the Ukraine conflict" for weak demand for "low- to mid-end Android handsets" that use Qualcomm technology.

  • 10 Best Long-Term Dividend Stocks with Over 4% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 10 best long-term dividend stocks with over 4% yield. If you want to see some more stocks from this list, click 5 Best Long-Term Dividend Stocks with Over 4% Yield. Dividends are a reliable stream of passive income for investors, and they also offer greater returns than share price gains […]

  • Why Lucid Stock Sank 12.4% in March but Could Bounce Back

    What happened Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) stock is struggling to find a bottom this year. The once-hot electric vehicle (EV) stock sank even further in March and lost 12.4% in value during the month, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

  • Russia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Bond Payment Blocked

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s Finance Ministry paid rubles for some of its dollar debt obligations due this week after foreign banks declined to process $649.2 million of payments, raising speculation over a potential technical default. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayU.S, EU to Hit Russian Investments With New Round of SanctionsRussia’s Effort to Avoid Default Undermined by New U.S. Sanction

  • Charlie Munger’s Thoughts on China and His 5 Favorite Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss Charlie Munger’s thoughts on China and his 5 favorite stock picks. If you want to read about some more stocks in the Charlie Munger portfolio, go directly to Charlie Munger’s 2 Favorite Stock Picks. Charlie Munger, the founder and chief of Daily Journal Corporation, is one of the most famous […]

  • What Happens if I Buy Tesla Before Its Potential Stock Split?

    Tesla's potential stock split is stirring up a lot of excitement among investors, but this one move isn't guaranteed to boost the share price.

  • 10 Safe Stocks To Invest in For The Long Term in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 safe stocks to invest in for the long-term in 2022. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of these stocks and the current market situation, and go directly to 5 Safe Stocks To Invest in For The Long Term in 2022. 2022 started off on a tough note for […]

  • AMD Is About as Hot as It Gets: Here's How to Trade It

    Long-time Sarge fave Advanced Micro Devices had agreed to acquire edge computing startup Pensando for about $1.9B... just weeks after closing the $50B deal to acquire Xilinx. It wasn't long before another long-time Sarge fave, AMD CEO Lisa Su herself, was out and about talking up the deal, and her firm. Su appeared at CNBC, She spoke about "doubling down on the data center" where the firm competes against the likes of Nvidia and Marvell Technology as well as others.

  • Strong Insider Buying Supports the Bullish Thesis for These 2 Stocks

    A quick look at the charts shows just how volatile this year has been for markets. It looks something like a carpenter’s saw, with a jagged-toothed pattern, trending down and then back up. The key to the pattern is, volatility has increased this year. Uncertainty is rising, and it’s getting more and more difficult to predict where the stock market will go. What the retail investor needs is a clear signal, some sign writ large and easy-to-read, to point the way forward. We can start with the insi