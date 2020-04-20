How Does Comet Holding's (VTX:COTN) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After Its Big Share Price Gain?

Comet Holding (VTX:COTN) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has bounced 37% in the last month alone, although it is still down 7.2% over the last quarter. The full year gain of 15% is pretty reasonable, too.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

Check out our latest analysis for Comet Holding

How Does Comet Holding's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

Comet Holding's P/E of 76.03 indicates some degree of optimism towards the stock. As you can see below, Comet Holding has a much higher P/E than the average company (19.7) in the electronic industry.

SWX:COTN Price Estimation Relative to Market April 20th 2020 More

Comet Holding's P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn't guarantee future growth. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

If earnings fall then in the future the 'E' will be lower. That means even if the current P/E is low, it will increase over time if the share price stays flat. So while a stock may look cheap based on past earnings, it could be expensive based on future earnings.

Comet Holding saw earnings per share decrease by 2.7% last year. And it has shrunk its earnings per share by 15% per year over the last five years. So you wouldn't expect a very high P/E.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

So What Does Comet Holding's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Comet Holding has net debt worth just 1.3% of its market capitalization. So it doesn't have as many options as it would with net cash, but its debt would not have much of an impact on its P/E ratio.

The Verdict On Comet Holding's P/E Ratio

Comet Holding's P/E is 76.0 which suggests the market is more focussed on the future opportunity rather than the current level of earnings. With a bit of debt, but a lack of recent growth, it's safe to say the market is expecting improved profit performance from the company, in the next few years. What is very clear is that the market has become significantly more optimistic about Comet Holding over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 55.4 back then to 76.0 today. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.