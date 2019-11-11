How Does As Commercial Industrial Company of Computers and Toys S.A. (ATH:ASCO) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility?

Anyone researching As Commercial Industrial Company of Computers and Toys S.A. (ATH:ASCO) might want to consider the historical volatility of the share price. Modern finance theory considers volatility to be a measure of risk, and there are two main types of price volatility. The first category is company specific volatility. This can be dealt with by limiting your exposure to any particular stock. The other type, which cannot be diversified away, is the volatility of the entire market. Every stock in the market is exposed to this volatility, which is linked to the fact that stocks prices are correlated in an efficient market.

Some stocks see their prices move in concert with the market. Others tend towards stronger, gentler or unrelated price movements. Some investors use beta as a measure of how much a certain stock is impacted by market risk (volatility). While we should keep in mind that Warren Buffett has cautioned that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk', beta is still a useful factor to consider. To make good use of it you must first know that the beta of the overall market is one. A stock with a beta below one is either less volatile than the market, or more volatile but not corellated with the overall market. In comparison a stock with a beta of over one tends to be move in a similar direction to the market in the long term, but with greater changes in price.

What does ASCO's beta value mean to investors?

With a beta of 1.03, (which is quite close to 1) the share price of As Commercial Industrial Company of Computers and Toys has historically been about as voltile as the broader market. While history does not always repeat, this may indicate that the stock price will continue to be exposed to market risk, albeit not overly so. Many would argue that beta is useful in position sizing, but fundamental metrics such as revenue and earnings are more important overall. You can see As Commercial Industrial Company of Computers and Toys's revenue and earnings in the image below.

ATSE:ASCO Income Statement, November 11th 2019

Does ASCO's size influence the expected beta?

With a market capitalisation of €38m, As Commercial Industrial Company of Computers and Toys is a very small company by global standards. It is quite likely to be unknown to most investors. Companies this small are usually more volatile than the market, whether or not that volatility is correlated. Therefore, it's a bit surprising to see that this stock has a beta value so close to the overall market.

What this means for you:

Since As Commercial Industrial Company of Computers and Toys has a beta close to one, it will probably show a positive return when the market is moving up, based on history. If you're trying to generate better returns than the market, it would be worth thinking about other metrics such as cashflows, dividends and revenue growth might be a more useful guide to the future. This article aims to educate investors about beta values, but it's well worth looking at important company-specific fundamentals such as As Commercial Industrial Company of Computers and Toys's financial health and performance track record.