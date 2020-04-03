How Does Compagnie des Alpes's (EPA:CDA) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After The Share Price Drop?

Unfortunately for some shareholders, the Compagnie des Alpes (EPA:CDA) share price has dived 35% in the last thirty days. That drop has capped off a tough year for shareholders, with the share price down 39% in that time.

Assuming nothing else has changed, a lower share price makes a stock more attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. So, on certain occasions, long term focussed investors try to take advantage of pessimistic expectations to buy shares at a better price. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

Check out our latest analysis for Compagnie des Alpes

Does Compagnie des Alpes Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

Compagnie des Alpes's P/E of 6.09 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. The image below shows that Compagnie des Alpes has a lower P/E than the average (14.6) P/E for companies in the hospitality industry.

ENXTPA:CDA Price Estimation Relative to Market April 3rd 2020 More

Compagnie des Alpes's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

It's great to see that Compagnie des Alpes grew EPS by 16% in the last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 19%. So one might expect an above average P/E ratio.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

So What Does Compagnie des Alpes's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Compagnie des Alpes has net debt worth a very significant 142% of its market capitalization. If you want to compare its P/E ratio to other companies, you must keep in mind that these debt levels would usually warrant a relatively low P/E.

The Bottom Line On Compagnie des Alpes's P/E Ratio

Compagnie des Alpes has a P/E of 6.1. That's below the average in the FR market, which is 13.2. The company has a meaningful amount of debt on the balance sheet, but that should not eclipse the solid earnings growth. If the company can continue to grow earnings, then the current P/E may be unjustifiably low. What can be absolutely certain is that the market has become more pessimistic about Compagnie des Alpes over the last month, with the P/E ratio falling from 9.3 back then to 6.1 today. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might be a bad sign, but for deep value investors this stock might justify some research.