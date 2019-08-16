What Does Computer Modelling Group Ltd.'s (TSE:CMG) P/E Ratio Tell You?

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll apply a basic P/E ratio analysis to Computer Modelling Group Ltd.'s (TSE:CMG), to help you decide if the stock is worth further research. Computer Modelling Group has a price to earnings ratio of 20.67, based on the last twelve months. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 4.8%.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Computer Modelling Group:

P/E of 20.67 = CA$6.23 ÷ CA$0.30 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

The higher the P/E ratio, the higher the price tag of a business, relative to its trailing earnings. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

How Does Computer Modelling Group's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. The image below shows that Computer Modelling Group has a higher P/E than the average (15.8) P/E for companies in the energy services industry.

TSX:CMG Price Estimation Relative to Market, August 16th 2019

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that Computer Modelling Group shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn't guaranteed. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Companies that shrink earnings per share quickly will rapidly decrease the 'E' in the equation. Therefore, even if you pay a low multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become higher in the future. So while a stock may look cheap based on past earnings, it could be expensive based on future earnings.

Computer Modelling Group increased earnings per share by an impressive 20% over the last twelve months. In contrast, EPS has decreased by 2.6%, annually, over 5 years.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

How Does Computer Modelling Group's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Computer Modelling Group has net cash of CA$51m. This is fairly high at 10% of its market capitalization. That might mean balance sheet strength is important to the business, but should also help push the P/E a bit higher than it would otherwise be.

The Verdict On Computer Modelling Group's P/E Ratio

Computer Modelling Group's P/E is 20.7 which is above average (13.8) in its market. With cash in the bank the company has plenty of growth options -- and it is already on the right track. Therefore it seems reasonable that the market would have relatively high expectations of the company