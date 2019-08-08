What Does Concho Resources Inc.'s (NYSE:CXO) P/E Ratio Tell You?

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we'll show how Concho Resources Inc.'s (NYSE:CXO) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Concho Resources has a price to earnings ratio of 26.05, based on the last twelve months. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 3.8%.

How Do I Calculate Concho Resources's Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Concho Resources:

P/E of 26.05 = $68 ÷ $2.61 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each $1 the company has earned over the last year. That isn't necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

Does Concho Resources Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

One good way to get a quick read on what market participants expect of a company is to look at its P/E ratio. The image below shows that Concho Resources has a higher P/E than the average (10.6) P/E for companies in the oil and gas industry.

NYSE:CXO Price Estimation Relative to Market, August 8th 2019

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that Concho Resources shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

Concho Resources's earnings per share fell by 65% in the last twelve months. But over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have increased by 3.0%.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

How Does Concho Resources's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Concho Resources's net debt equates to 33% of its market capitalization. While it's worth keeping this in mind, it isn't a worry.

The Verdict On Concho Resources's P/E Ratio

Concho Resources has a P/E of 26.1. That's higher than the average in its market, which is 17.3. With modest debt but no EPS growth in the last year, it's fair to say the P/E implies some optimism about future earnings, from the market.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine.'