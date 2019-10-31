Does Conformis, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CFMS) CEO Pay Reflect Performance?

In 2016 Mark Augusti was appointed CEO of Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS). First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Mark Augusti's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Conformis, Inc. is worth US$137m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$1.2m for the year to December 2018. While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at US$536k. We took a group of companies with market capitalizations below US$200m, and calculated the median CEO total compensation to be US$512k.

Thus we can conclude that Mark Augusti receives more in total compensation than the median of a group of companies in the same market, and of similar size to Conformis, Inc.. However, this doesn't necessarily mean the pay is too high. We can better assess whether the pay is overly generous by looking into the underlying business performance.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Conformis, below.

Is Conformis, Inc. Growing?

On average over the last three years, Conformis, Inc. has grown earnings per share (EPS) by 30% each year (using a line of best fit). It achieved revenue growth of 17% over the last year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. It's also good to see decent revenue growth in the last year, suggesting the business is healthy and growing. Shareholders might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Conformis, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Given the total loss of 71% over three years, many shareholders in Conformis, Inc. are probably rather dissatisfied, to say the least. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary...

We examined the amount Conformis, Inc. pays its CEO, and compared it to the amount paid by similar sized companies. Our data suggests that it pays above the median CEO pay within that group.

Importantly, though, the company has impressed with its earnings per share growth, over three years. Having said that, shareholders may be disappointed with the weak returns over the last three years. While EPS is positive, we'd say shareholders would want better returns before the CEO is paid much more. Shareholders may want to check for free if Conformis insiders are buying or selling shares.

