Does Consolidated Edison, Inc.’s (NYSE:ED) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity?

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll look at Consolidated Edison, Inc.’s (NYSE:ED) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company’s share price. Consolidated Edison has a price to earnings ratio of 15.67, based on the last twelve months. That means that at current prices, buyers pay $15.67 for every $1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do I Calculate Consolidated Edison’s Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Consolidated Edison:

P/E of 15.67 = $78.51 ÷ $5.01 (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each $1 of company earnings. That isn’t a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business’s prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. That’s because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the ‘E’ in the equation. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Most would be impressed by Consolidated Edison earnings growth of 25% in the last year. And it has bolstered its earnings per share by 5.5% per year over the last five years. So one might expect an above average P/E ratio.

How Does Consolidated Edison’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. If you look at the image below, you can see Consolidated Edison has a lower P/E than the average (19.5) in the integrated utilities industry classification.

Consolidated Edison’s P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don’t Consider The Balance Sheet

It’s important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Is Debt Impacting Consolidated Edison’s P/E?

Net debt totals 73% of Consolidated Edison’s market cap. This is a reasonably significant level of debt — all else being equal you’d expect a much lower P/E than if it had net cash.

The Verdict On Consolidated Edison’s P/E Ratio

Consolidated Edison’s P/E is 15.7 which is below average (17.2) in the US market. The company may have significant debt, but EPS growth was good last year. The low P/E ratio suggests current market expectations are muted, implying these levels of growth will not continue.