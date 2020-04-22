Does Consolidated Edison, Inc.'s (NYSE:ED) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers?

John McAvoy became the CEO of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) in 2013. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at other big companies. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does John McAvoy's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Consolidated Edison, Inc. is worth US$28b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$15m for the year to December 2019. We note that's an increase of 57% above last year. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth noting the salary is lower, valued at US$1.3m. We further remind readers that the CEO may face performance requirements to receive the non-salary part of the total compensation. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations over US$8.0b and the median CEO total compensation was US$12m. (We took a wide range because the CEOs of massive companies tend to be paid similar amounts - even though some are quite a bit bigger than others).

Now let's take a look at the pay mix on an industry and company level to gain a better understanding of where Consolidated Edison stands. Speaking on an industry level, we can see that nearly 13% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 87% is other remuneration. Non-salary compensation represents a greater slice of the remuneration pie for Consolidated Edison, in sharp contrast to the overall sector.

So John McAvoy is paid around the average of the companies we looked at. This doesn't tell us a whole lot on its own, but looking at the performance of the actual business will give us useful context. The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Consolidated Edison has changed from year to year.

Is Consolidated Edison, Inc. Growing?

Earnings per share at Consolidated Edison, Inc. are much the same as they were three years ago, albeit slightly lower, based on the trend. In the last year, its revenue is up 1.9%.

In the last three years the company has failed to grow earnings per share. The fairly low revenue growth fails to impress given that the earnings per share is down. It's hard to argue the company is firing on all cylinders, so shareholders might be averse to high CEO remuneration. It could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Consolidated Edison, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Consolidated Edison, Inc. has generated a total shareholder return of 17% over three years, so most shareholders would be reasonably content. But they probably don't want to see the CEO paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

John McAvoy is paid around what is normal for the leaders of larger companies.

We feel that earnings per share have been a bit disappointing, but and we don't think the total returns are amazing. Shareholders might not love the fact the CEO remuneration is up on last year. We're not saying the CEO pay is too generous, but one might argue that the company should improve returns to shareholders before increasing it. CEO compensation is an important area to keep your eyes on, but we've also identified 2 warning signs for Consolidated Edison (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing here.