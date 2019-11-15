How Does Contura Energy's (NYSE:CTRA) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After The Share Price Drop?

Unfortunately for some shareholders, the Contura Energy (NYSE:CTRA) share price has dived 58% in the last thirty days. Given the 87% drop over the last year, some shareholders might be worried that they have become bagholders. For those wondering, a bagholder is someone who keeps holding a losing stock indefinitely, without taking the time to consider its prospects carefully, going forward.

All else being equal, a share price drop should make a stock more attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that long term investors have an opportunity when expectations of a company are too low. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

See our latest analysis for Contura Energy

How Does Contura Energy's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

Contura Energy's P/E of 0.73 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (10.0) for companies in the oil and gas industry is higher than Contura Energy's P/E.

NYSE:CTRA Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 15th 2019 More

This suggests that market participants think Contura Energy will underperform other companies in its industry. Since the market seems unimpressed with Contura Energy, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Contura Energy shrunk earnings per share by 51% over the last year.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

So What Does Contura Energy's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Contura Energy has net debt worth a very significant 206% of its market capitalization. This level of debt justifies a relatively low P/E, so remain cognizant of the debt, if you're comparing it to other stocks.

The Verdict On Contura Energy's P/E Ratio

Contura Energy trades on a P/E ratio of 0.7, which is below the US market average of 18.1. When you consider that the company has significant debt, and didn't grow EPS last year, it isn't surprising that the market has muted expectations. What can be absolutely certain is that the market has become more pessimistic about Contura Energy over the last month, with the P/E ratio falling from 1.7 back then to 0.7 today. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might be a bad sign, but for deep value investors this stock might justify some research.