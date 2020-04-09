Does Cool Link (Holdings)'s (HKG:8491) Share Price Gain of 26% Match Its Business Performance?

These days it's easy to simply buy an index fund, and your returns should (roughly) match the market. But one can do better than that by picking better than average stocks (as part of a diversified portfolio). For example, the Cool Link (Holdings) Limited (HKG:8491) share price is up 26% in the last year, clearly besting the market return of around -21% (not including dividends). If it can keep that out-performance up over the long term, investors will do very well! Note that businesses generally develop over the long term, so the returns over the last year might not reflect a long term trend.

Cool Link (Holdings) isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last year Cool Link (Holdings) saw its revenue shrink by 6.2%. Despite the lack of revenue growth, the stock has returned a solid 26% the last twelve months. To us that means that there isn't a lot of correlation between the past revenue performance and the share price, but a closer look at analyst forecasts and the bottom line may well explain a lot.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Cool Link (Holdings)'s earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

Cool Link (Holdings) shareholders should be happy with the total gain of 26% over the last twelve months. A substantial portion of that gain has come in the last three months, with the stock up 6.4% in that time. Demand for the stock from multiple parties is pushing the price higher; it could be that word is getting out about its virtues as a business. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Cool Link (Holdings) has 2 warning signs (and 1 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

