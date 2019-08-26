Does Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) does carry debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Cooper Companies's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Cooper Companies had US$1.93b of debt in April 2019, down from US$2.48b, one year before. However, it also had US$104.6m in cash, and so its net debt is US$1.82b.

NYSE:COO Historical Debt, August 26th 2019

How Strong Is Cooper Companies's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Cooper Companies had liabilities of US$940.9m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$1.72b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$104.6m in cash and US$396.2m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$2.16b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Since publicly traded Cooper Companies shares are worth a very impressive total of US$15.9b, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Cooper Companies's net debt is sitting at a very reasonable 2.3 times its EBITDA, while its EBIT covered its interest expense just 6.2 times last year. While these numbers do not alarm us, it's worth noting that the cost of the company's debt is having a real impact. We saw Cooper Companies grow its EBIT by 5.1% in the last twelve months. That's far from incredible but it is a good thing, when it comes to paying off debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Cooper Companies can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.