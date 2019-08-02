Does Cords Cable Industries Limited's (NSE:CORDSCABLE) 17% Earnings Growth Reflect The Long-Term Trend?

Improvement in profitability and outperformance against the industry can be important characteristics in a stock for some investors. Below, I will assess Cords Cable Industries Limited's (NSE:CORDSCABLE) track record on a high level, to give you some insight into how the company has been performing against its historical trend and its industry peers.

How Well Did CORDSCABLE Perform?

CORDSCABLE's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 March 2019) of ₹74m has jumped 17% compared to the previous year.

However, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 29%, indicating the rate at which CORDSCABLE is growing has slowed down. To understand what's happening, let's examine what's transpiring with margins and if the entire industry is experiencing the hit as well.

NSEI:CORDSCABLE Income Statement, August 2nd 2019 More

In terms of returns from investment, Cords Cable Industries has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 5.5% instead. However, its return on assets (ROA) of 10% exceeds the IN Electrical industry of 7.1%, indicating Cords Cable Industries has used its assets more efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Cords Cable Industries’s debt level, has increased over the past 3 years from 18% to 21%. This correlates with a decrease in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio declining from 68% to 60% over the past 5 years.

What does this mean?

Cords Cable Industries's track record can be a valuable insight into its earnings performance, but it certainly doesn't tell the whole story. Companies that have performed well in the past, such as Cords Cable Industries gives investors conviction. However, the next step would be to assess whether the future looks as optimistic. I suggest you continue to research Cords Cable Industries to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 March 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

