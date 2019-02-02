Does Costa Group Holdings Limited (ASX:CGC) Have A Place In Your Dividend Stock Portfolio?

Want to help shape the future of investing tools? Participate in a short research study and receive a 6-month subscription to the award winning Simply Wall St research tool (valued at $60)!

A large part of investment returns can be generated by dividend-paying stock given their role in compounding returns over time. In the last few years Costa Group Holdings Limited (ASX:CGC) has paid a dividend to shareholders. Today it yields 2.5%. Let’s dig deeper into whether Costa Group Holdings should have a place in your portfolio.

5 questions to ask before buying a dividend stock

When researching a dividend stock, I always follow the following screening criteria:

Is it paying an annual yield above 75% of dividend payers?

Has it consistently paid a stable dividend without missing a payment or drastically cutting payout?

Has it increased its dividend per share amount over the past?

Is is able to pay the current rate of dividends from its earnings?

Based on future earnings growth, will it be able to continue to payout dividend at the current rate?

How does Costa Group Holdings fare?

The current trailing twelve-month payout ratio for the stock is 37%, meaning the dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Going forward, analysts expect CGC’s payout to increase to 56% of its earnings. Assuming a constant share price, this equates to a dividend yield of around 2.9%. However, EPS is forecasted to fall to A$0.25 in the upcoming year. Therefore, although payout is expected to increase, the fall in earnings may not equate to higher dividend income.

When thinking about whether a dividend is sustainable, another factor to consider is the cash flow. Cash flow is important because companies with strong cash flow can usually sustain higher payout ratios.

If dividend is a key criteria in your investment consideration, then you need to make sure the dividend stock you’re eyeing out is reliable in its payments. Unfortunately, it is really too early to view Costa Group Holdings as a dividend investment. It has only been consistently paying dividends for 3 years, however, standard practice for reliable payers is to look for a 10-year minimum track record.

In terms of its peers, Costa Group Holdings generates a yield of 2.5%, which is on the low-side for Food stocks.

Next Steps:

After digging a little deeper into Costa Group Holdings’s yield, it’s easy to see why you should be cautious investing in the company just for the dividend. On the other hand, if you are not strictly just a dividend investor, the stock could still be offering some interesting investment opportunities. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, I urge potential investors to try and get a good understanding of the underlying business and its fundamentals before deciding on an investment. I’ve put together three pertinent aspects you should look at:

