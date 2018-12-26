Does Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Limited’s (NSE:CCHHL) CEO Salary Reflect Performance?

Y. Reddy has been the CEO of Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Limited (NSE:CCHHL) since 2006. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Y. Reddy’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Limited is worth ₹1.2b, and total annual CEO compensation is ₹3.6m. (This figure is for the year to 2018). Notably, the salary of ₹3.6m is the vast majority of the CEO compensation. We examined a group of similar sized companies, with market capitalizations of below ₹14b. The median CEO compensation in that group is ₹1.5m.

Thus we can conclude that Y. Reddy receives more in total compensation than the median of a group of companies in the same market, and of similar size to Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Limited. However, this doesn’t necessarily mean the pay is too high. We can better assess whether the pay is overly generous by looking into the underlying business performance.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Country Club Hospitality & Holidays, below.

NSEI:CCHHL CEO Compensation December 26th 18 More

Is Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Limited Growing?

Over the last three years Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Limited has shrunk its earnings per share by an average of 88% per year. Its revenue is down -27% over last year.

Unfortunately, earnings per share have trended lower over the last three years. This is compounded by the fact revenue is actually down on last year. It’s hard to argue the company is firing on all cylinders, so shareholders might be averse to high CEO remuneration.

Although we don’t have analyst forecasts, shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Limited Been A Good Investment?

With a three year total loss of 46%, Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Limited would certainly have some dissatisfied shareholders. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary…

We examined the amount Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Limited pays its CEO, and compared it to the amount paid by similar sized companies. As discussed above, we discovered that the company pays more than the median of that group.

Earnings per share have not grown in three years, and the revenue growth fails to impress us.

Over the same period, investors would have come away with nothing in the way of share price gains. Some might well form the view that the CEO is paid too generously!



