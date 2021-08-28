Does Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Countryside Properties's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Countryside Properties had UK£2.90m of debt in March 2021, down from UK£298.2m, one year before. But it also has UK£108.8m in cash to offset that, meaning it has UK£105.9m net cash.

A Look At Countryside Properties' Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Countryside Properties had liabilities of UK£354.0m falling due within a year, and liabilities of UK£217.4m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of UK£108.8m and UK£166.4m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by UK£296.2m.

Given Countryside Properties has a market capitalization of UK£2.96b, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Countryside Properties boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Importantly, Countryside Properties's EBIT fell a jaw-dropping 83% in the last twelve months. If that decline continues then paying off debt will be harder than selling foie gras at a vegan convention. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Countryside Properties's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. Countryside Properties may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Considering the last three years, Countryside Properties actually recorded a cash outflow, overall. Debt is usually more expensive, and almost always more risky in the hands of a company with negative free cash flow. Shareholders ought to hope for an improvement.

Summing up

Although Countryside Properties's balance sheet isn't particularly strong, due to the total liabilities, it is clearly positive to see that it has net cash of UK£105.9m. Despite the cash, we do find Countryside Properties's EBIT growth rate concerning, so we're not particularly comfortable with the stock. Even though Countryside Properties lost money on the bottom line, its positive EBIT suggests the business itself has potential. So you might want to check out how earnings have been trending over the last few years.

