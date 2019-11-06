Does County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) Have A Good P/E Ratio?

Today, we'll introduce the concept of the P/E ratio for those who are learning about investing. To keep it practical, we'll show how County Bancorp, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ICBK) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. County Bancorp has a P/E ratio of 10.30, based on the last twelve months. That means that at current prices, buyers pay $10.30 for every $1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for County Bancorp:

P/E of 10.30 = $23.68 ÷ $2.30 (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2019.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each $1 the company has earned over the last year. That isn't a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business's prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

Does County Bancorp Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. The image below shows that County Bancorp has a lower P/E than the average (12.7) P/E for companies in the banks industry.

NasdaqGM:ICBK Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 6th 2019 More

County Bancorp's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

Most would be impressed by County Bancorp earnings growth of 17% in the last year. And it has bolstered its earnings per share by 9.7% per year over the last five years. So one might expect an above average P/E ratio.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

So What Does County Bancorp's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

With net cash of US$32m, County Bancorp has a very strong balance sheet, which may be important for its business. Having said that, at 20% of its market capitalization the cash hoard would contribute towards a higher P/E ratio.

The Bottom Line On County Bancorp's P/E Ratio

County Bancorp trades on a P/E ratio of 10.3, which is below the US market average of 18.3. Not only should the net cash position reduce risk, but the recent growth has been impressive. The below average P/E ratio suggests that market participants don't believe the strong growth will continue.