What Does COVID Data Tell Us + Rain Barrels Becoming More Popular

First, today's weather:

Partly sunny. High: 65 Low: 41.

Woodside High School: "Today Thursday is International Holocaust Remembrance Day, the anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp in 1945." (Facebook)

Bay Area Air Quality Management District: "Our weekend forecast: 1/29: Moderate in all regions. See the forecast at baaqmd.gov/about-air-quality/current-air-quality" (Facebook)

Redwood City Public Library: "Meet mystery writer Naomi Hirahara, author of Clark and Division. This story is about a Japanese family's struggle to adjust to life after being released from a Japanese internment camp." (Facebook)

Sandpiper School: "The elementary school science fair is coming up and we do not have a chairperson for this event. If we do not get any volunteers by next Friday, 2/4 we will have to cancel the event this year." (Facebook)

Communications & Community Engagement Analyst Darren Aston, Redwood City: "There's only one week left to take the RWC Walk Bike Thrive Survey! - Share your thoughts about Redwood City's walking, biking and traffic safety conditions and how you would improve them!" (Nextdoor)

New Moon Ceremony ~ Native Flute Meditation and Drum Journey on ZOOM (January 31)

Taxes in Retirement Webinar (February 7)

Mardi Gras Carnival in Redwood City (February 19)

