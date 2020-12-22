Does COVID deal signal a kinder, gentler McConnell who can work with Biden? Many Democrats are skeptical

Phillip M. Bailey, USA TODAY

Hours after congressional leaders clinched a deal Sunday on a $900 billion coronavirus relief package, President-elect Joe Biden suggested the legislation was "just the beginning" of what was needed to help Americans suffering amid the pandemic.

He urged lawmakers to start work in the new year on further steps to ease the economic pain. "There will be no time to waste," he said.

One person who signaled openness to the conversation was Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. While he did not commit to a fresh round of stimulus in 2021, McConnell said he would work with the incoming Biden administration if he believes further economic relief is needed.

"My view about what comes next is let's take a look at it. I'm happy to evaluate that based upon the needs we confront in February and March," McConnell told reporters on a conference call. "We'll be happy to talk about it. I don't rule it out or rule it in."

Lawmakers ended months of gridlock with the passage Monday of a bipartisan COVID relief package, with McConnell working with Democratic leaders to hammer out the details of a bill that includes $600 stimulus checks, enhanced unemployment benefits and help for businesses hit by the fallout of the pandemic.

The measure is already being picked apart by liberal and conservatives critics who didn't get everything they wanted.

But the real question is whether the breakthrough is an anomaly, driven by an economic and health emergency as the Senate's majority still hangs in the balance, or a sign that McConnell and his GOP allies are ready to cooperate on other big-ticket issues with Biden, who made bipartisanship and consensus a central part of his 2020 election campaign to win the White House.

The fate of Biden's agenda will depend in part on the outcome of Georgia's two Jan. 5 Senate run-off contests, which will determine whether Republicans or Democrats control the chamber next year. But no matter how those two races go, the Senate will be narrowly divided when Biden takes office.

How the deal came together: Talks over a pasta dinner and Zoom rescued the COVID relief package

Much has been made about McConnell and Biden's longstanding relationship.

In his statement on the $900 billion deal, Biden said it could be a "model for the challenging work ahead for our nation."

Biden's call for bipartisanship in 2021 was also endorsed by McConnell, who recalled their past successful negotiations during former President Barack Obama's administration.

"We're going to have divided government – I hope – after the special in Georgia but even if the Democrats were to be successful, a 50-50 Senate has bipartisan written all over it," McConnell said.

Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO) talks to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) after leaving the Senate Floor at the U.S. Capitol on December 21, 2020 in Washington, DC. The House and Senate approved a roughly $900 billion pandemic relief bill to bolster the U.S. economy.
Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO) talks to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) after leaving the Senate Floor at the U.S. Capitol on December 21, 2020 in Washington, DC. The House and Senate approved a roughly $900 billion pandemic relief bill to bolster the U.S. economy.

House Budget Chairman John Yarmuth, a Democrat who also hails from the Bluegrass State, has known McConnell for decades. He said the COVID relief package that Congress tackled in the final weeks of this year came about because Republicans were backed into a corner after ignoring House Democrats' proposal to help Americans cope with the current crisis for months.

Yarmuth said nothing about the recent rescue package should give Democrats confidence McConnell will cooperate with Biden any more than he did with former President Barack Obama.

"I would be a fool to think that," he said.

Despite reaching agreement with Republicans on the relief package, Democratic lawmakers remain wary of McConnell, who will be the most powerful Republican once President Donald Trump leaves office Jan. 20.

Biden spokesman T.J. Ducklo said Biden's win in November demonstrated his appeal to Americans across the political spectrum who want Washington to work again.

"Just in the past few weeks, he's spoken to a number of Republican senators and members of Congress and met with bipartisan groups of mayors and governors to talk about how we're going to pull the country out of crisis," Ducklo said.

McConnell's allies emphasize that he and Biden have a rare comfort level with each other after a decades-long working relationship in the Senate that continued when Biden served as vice president.

The Senate Republican leader's allies also said the COVID package showed McConnell's effectiveness as a Washington dealmaker.

“Nothing happened until McConnell decided to lean in and that's not by accident,” Republican lobbyist Billy Piper, a former McConnell chief of staff, told USA Today in an interview.

"The thing about Mitch McConnell, he knows the last chapter of the book before most people are through chapter one, and I think people are frustrated by that."

The Biden-McConnell history: Joe Biden and Mitch McConnell are friends who have brokered deals in the past

Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, left, and Vice President Biden may negotiate key pieces of legislation more often after Republicans take charge of the Senate next year and McConnell becomes majority leader.
Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, left, and Vice President Biden may negotiate key pieces of legislation more often after Republicans take charge of the Senate next year and McConnell becomes majority leader.

Circumstances will dictate when it makes sense for the two parties to meet in the middle on big issues such as infrastructure or future COVID measures, Piper said, but he added that it's obvious McConnell prioritizes keeping the Senate in Republicans hands.

"It is fair to say one of McConnell's guiding principles is making sure the Senate is not only acting in the best interest of the country, but doing so in a way that helps his Republicans get reelected or find other Republicans to get elected," Piper said. "He's not shy to admit he believes a center-right Senate is in the best interest of the country."

But McConnell brushed aside suggestions when asked by reporters about how much, if at all, the Georgia races were a part of his thinking. He complimented Biden, saying his public backing of the COVID relief deal helped to boost momentum for it.

McConnell’s 'endurance' paid off

Congress had been paralyzed over a relief package for months after passing the initial $2 trillion CARES Act in March.

Less than two months later, House Democrats passed a heftier $3 trillion proposal called the HEROES Act as a starting point for new talks, but McConnell quickly rejected that as too costly.

Over the summer, McConnell held a wait-and-see approach on whether additional fiscal help was needed, saying lawmakers should determine how the original relief package affected the crisis. In campaign stops, he regularly touted the benefits of the legislation on states like Kentucky.

Trump administration officials and House Democrats at one point discussed a $1.8 trillion plan. When that effort fizzled, McConnell touted a smaller compromise that focused on funding for testing, schools and the unemployed.

Republican consultant Josh Holmes, who previously served in McConnell's office, suggested a horse trade in a Dec. 11 tweet between the two sides, with Republicans setting aside their priority of liability protections for businesses if Democrats would relinquish their demands for federal help for states and localities.

"I really don't understand why (that) isn't a universally accepted legislative path to coronavirus relief at this stage," he tweeted. "Everything else is just noise."

Both proposals were left out of the bill passed Monday.

Piper said McConnell’s strength as a negotiator is "a willingness to endure,” even in the face of withering criticisms.

“By that I mean he understands that negotiations take time and negotiations frequently involve lull periods and he’s utterly comfortable with that. He knows at the right time the pressure will get to the point where all sides are willing to come to the table.”

The final COVID relief package includes renewing the Paycheck Protection Program for small businesses; funding for vaccine development and distribution; renewing robust unemployment benefits; and $600 in direct stimulus payments to individuals.

McConnell did have to give up temporary liability protections for corporations, schools and other organizations, but he got his way in other areas, such as limiting relief funds for state and local governments.

McConnell suggested the impasse over the two issues could give way to compromise at some point. The GOP leader said he hasn't given up on temporary immunity for businesses and other groups from liability during the pandemic.

"I think the country simply is not going to be able to get back to normal without it," McConnell said.

He predicted Biden would push for aid to cities and states in any future COVID relief proposal he puts forward.

"I'll bet you state and local is in it," he added, "and to the extent that I'm involved in the negotiations, and I think I will be, I'm going to be taking the same view about the necessity of liability reform protection."

Biden's must use bully pulpit

Many progressive Democrats remain irate at McConnell.

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., blamed the Senate Republican leader for the inclusion in the latest legislation of a tax break for corporate meal expenses, a provision derided as the "three martini" deduction.

"It’s infuriating to negotiate with a soulless, greedy monster like Mitch (McConnell)," she said.

Democrats have long expressed frustration with McConnell for thwarting President Barack Obama's legislative agenda, including refusing to hold a hearing or vote on the nomination of Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court.

"I don't think we can count on Mitch McConnell being ready to make a deal on January 21 if he still holds that gavel," Rep. Andy Levin, D-Mich., told USA TODAY.

But Levin was hopeful President-elect Biden would be able to leverage his relationships with the Senate to become "the greatest president at dealing with the Senate since Lyndon Johnson."

"That's what America needs right now," he said. "And I am very hopeful that he can be because he loves the institution."

President Obama and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., in the Oval Office at the White House, February 1, 2016 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 607792223 ORIG FILE ID: 513191888
President Obama and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., in the Oval Office at the White House, February 1, 2016 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 607792223 ORIG FILE ID: 513191888

Other Democrats outside Washington say it is unwise for Biden to think he can coax McConnell into working with him based on their past relationship, or to think this COVID deal is a sign of more GOP compromise to come.

"Republicans are seeing the need for some movement for relief and that's a sticky widget," Democratic consultant Jason Perkey said. "Mitch McConnell doesn't do anything that isn't politically calculated and for those purposes. I don't think he's doing anything for the betterment of the country, but everything he is doing is something to benefit him and the people he works for."

The pandemic, and how federal officials have responded, remains at the forefront of Georgia's two run-off contests, according to political observers.

Democrats have accused the two Republican incumbents – Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue – of an unwillingness to help Georgians who are unemployed or struggling financially.

University of Georgia political science professor Charles Bullock said the new aid package might help blunt Democratic attacks.

"I would assume McConnell knows how close these races are – they're a point or two apart – and one thing Mitch McConnell really likes is being majority leader," he said. "Passing this legislation definitely might help them."

If Republicans win either of the Peach State races, McConnell would keep a razor-thin 51-49 seat majority. But if Democrats prevail in both contests, Schumer will become majority leader of a 50-50 chamber in which Vice President-elect Kamala Harris casts the tie-breaking vote.

Yarmuth, the House budget leader, said it's clear McConnell will get along better with Biden personally than he did with Obama, but that doesn't change how political gamesmanship will drive McConnell's strategy if the Senate remains in GOP hands.

Instead of expecting McConnell to change, Democrats are hoping Biden will be more forceful than Obama was. The first test will be if the president-elect is willing to use the bully pulpit against his former colleague.

"Obama didn't get out and take Mitch on about a lot of this stuff, and I think Biden will," Yarmuth said. "He's going to be very outspoken, I think, about pushing his agenda. Mitch needs to get put on spot, and Obama never did it."

McConnell reminded reporters on Monday that the two negotiated three deals during when Biden, who served as vice president, was the White House point-person for several big negotiations on Capitol Hill during the Obama administration.

Asked if he expects that line of communication for future negotiations will continue through aides or with Biden directly, McConnell said their past relationship will make connecting easier.

"We're accustomed to each other," McConnell said. "On the other hand he's got a pretty big job. We'll see how that works out."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Does COVID-19 relief bill signal McConnell-Biden deals in 2021?

Latest Stories

  • Ivanka Trump campaigns in Georgia, but makes no mention of her father's election fraud claims

    Ivanka Trump campaigned in Georgia on Monday for Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, but didn't mention her father's claims that election fraud had cost him victory in the state.

  • Distrust of the medical system among Black Americans poses added vaccination challenge for COVID-19

    Despite the fact that 71 percent of Black Americans say they know someone who has either died or been hospitalized after contracting COVID-19, just 42 percent said they planned to get vaccinated for it.`

  • After permit approved for whites-only church, small Minnesota town insists it isn't racist

    City leaders said if they had turned down Asatru Folk Assembly, they would have faced an expensive legal battle.

  • Texas veers away from national vaccination guidelines, will prioritize over 65 age group before essential workers

    Texas does not plan on following a federal advisory panel's recommendation that essential workers and people over age 75 should be next in line to receive COVID-19 vaccines after health care workers and long-term care facility residents, the state's health and human services department announced Monday.Instead, people in Texas who are over 65, as well as adults of any age with certain medical conditions considered coronavirus co-morbidities will receive priority. The department's announcement says the decision was reached after a state-level expert panel decided the "most vulnerable populations" should be protected as soon as possible, though it will likely be a few weeks before the state is done with the initial phase of vaccinations.> Texas breaks with CDC ACIP recommendations for next phase of covid19 vaccine prioritization; puts people 65+ and those with medical conditions that put them at high risk next in line after front-line health care workers and residents of long term care facilities pic.twitter.com/o3nDRaQpeZ> > — Meg Tirrell (@megtirrell) December 21, 2020There has been debate about who should receive shots next, with some arguing data clearly identifies age as one of the most significant factors in disease severity. But others believe the federal recommendation is the right call, since essential workers are at greater risk of coming into contact with the virus and don't have the luxury of working from home.More stories from theweek.com Televangelist Pat Robertson says Biden won, won't be president long, urges 'erratic' Trump to retire Are the worst days of the Trump presidency still ahead? Trump is reportedly turning on 'virtually every person around him'

  • Trump news – live: President meets ‘rag tag’ conspirators and ‘turns on VP’ as he’s sued for breaking KKK act

    Follow the latest updates

  • Russia bars more EU officials over 'unacceptable' Navalny sanctions

    Russia said on Tuesday it had expanded its list of European Union officials barred from the country in response to what it described as "unacceptable" sanctions against Moscow over the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. Russia's foreign ministry did not name the officials, but called in senior diplomats from the German, Swedish and French embassies to notify them of the move following EU sanctions imposed in mid-October, the TASS news agency reported. The EU and Britain imposed sanctions on six Russians and a state scientific research centre accused of deploying a banned nerve agent designed for military use against Navalny, a leading critic of President Vladimir Putin.

  • Duke and Duchess of Cambridge accused of 'inadvertently' flouting the rule of six

    The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were accused on Monday of “inadvertently” flouting the rule of six after meeting up with the Earl and Countess of Wessex with their children at a Christmas attraction. The Cambridges were photographed at Luminate, a woodland walk on the Queen’s Sandringham estate, with their three children, Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, five, and Prince Louis, two, on Sunday evening. They appeared to be with the Wessexes and their two children, Lady Louise Windsor, 17, and James Viscount Severn, 13. Both groups arrived separately, the Cambridge’s from their Norfolk home, Anmet Hall, and the Wessexes from their home, Bagshot Park in Surrey. They had been given consecutive slots to enter the mile-long illuminated trail, but fellow visitors said the two families were clearly mixing and chatting together. Norfolk is in Tier 2, meaning that only six people can meet up outdoors if not from the same the same household. The whole of Surrey, bar Waverley, is in Tier 4, meaning that residents should not travel into another tier.

  • 35 Outdoor Fire Pit Ideas That Are Lit

    Extend the outdoor season and get ready to smell the campfireOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Missouri couple accused in torture death of 4-year-old girl

    Deputies were called just before 1 a.m. Sunday to a rural home near the town of Cole Camp, the Benton County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release. The child's mother, Mary Mast, 28, and her 2-year-old son also were badly beaten. Deputies on Monday arrested the family's neighbors, Ethan Mast, 35, and Kourtney Aumen, 21.

  • Former FDA chief thinks new mutation of COVID-19 found in the U.K. is 'already in the U.S.'

    Former FDA head Dr. Scott Gottlieb believes the new variant of the coronavirus found in the United Kingdom is "already in the U.S." and a travel ban won't do anything to keep it from spreading in the country.The mutation is thought to be up to 70 percent more transmissible, and because of it, more than 40 countries have banned travel to and from the U.K. for at least 48 hours. The former Food and Drug Administration commissioner told CNBC's Shepard Smith on Monday that at this point, he does not believe a travel ban "is going to prevent this mutated strain from coming into the United States. We're going to have an epidemic that continues to build over the course of the next three or four weeks, we'll reach a peak, and then we'll start to see infection rates decline as we see vaccinations get rolled out."So far, there is no sign this is a deadlier strain, and Gottlieb told Smith "the question is, is this virus going to change the surface proteins in a way that can obviate either the vaccines or prior immunity, and there's no indication that it's doing that right now." However, Gottlieb cautioned that "over time, it will evolve in ways where it can probably obviate prior infection or vaccines to some degree, so we'll probably need to adapt our vaccines over time."As the virus continues to make its way around the world, Gottlieb said "we're going to start to see more of these variants, and that's why it's important to get the population vaccinated and snuff out these infections. The more infections you have, the more chances that these variants start to propagate."More stories from theweek.com Televangelist Pat Robertson says Biden won, won't be president long, urges 'erratic' Trump to retire Are the worst days of the Trump presidency still ahead? Trump is reportedly turning on 'virtually every person around him'

  • Trump promised mass vaccination by spring. To make it happen, Biden could use wartime law.

    President Donald Trump has already used the wartime production law to speed testing and production of medical equipment.

  • Tibetan leader welcomes U.S. bill that reaffirms rights, angering China

    The political head of Tibetans in exile on Tuesday welcomed legislation passed by the U.S. Congress that reaffirms the rights of Tibetans to choose a successor to their spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, a move that infuriated China. China regards the exiled Dalai Lama as a dangerous "splittist", or separatist, and the latest show of support from the U.S. Congress could increase already tense ties between the two countries. Lobsang Sangay, president of the Tibetan Central Administration (CTA), which is known as the Tibetan government-in-exile, told Reuters Monday's passing by the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate of the Tibet Policy and Support Act (TPSA) was historic.

  • American companies no longer to pay sick leave to people with Covid

    ‘This crisis has made it clearer than ever why paid leave for every worker is so important to families,’ says senator Patty Murray

  • A white supremacist who has advocated for legalizing child porn was arrested and charged with kidnapping a 12-year-old girl he met online

    Nathan Larson, who unsuccessfully ran for Congress in 2018, has called Hitler a 'white supremacist hero' and admitted that he was a pedophile.

  • Trump administration officials subpoenaed in probe into alleged 'extensive and dangerous' political interference at CDC

    Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and CDC Director Robert Redfield have both been subpoenaed by a House subcommittee probing allegations of political interference at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.The House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis on Monday subpoenaed Azar and Redfield for previously-requested documents, which committee chair Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.) said was "necessary because the Select Subcommittee's investigation has revealed that efforts to interfere with scientific work at CDC were far more extensive and dangerous than previously known," The Wall Street Journal reports.Earlier this month, Clyburn said that a CDC official, Dr. Charlotte Kent, alleged to investigators that Redfield ordered the deletion of an email showing a Trump administration appointee was trying to interfere with a scientific report amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Axios reports. And on Monday, Clyburn said that the subcommittee has obtained documents showing "Trump administration appointees attempted to alter or block at least 13 scientific reports related to" COVID-19 over a "period of four months."A spokesperson for HHS previously objected to the "subcommittee's characterization of the conversation with Dr. Kent," calling it "irresponsible," per the Journal. Clyburn said the subpoena requires Redfield and Azar to produce the requested documents by Dec. 30.More stories from theweek.com Televangelist Pat Robertson says Biden won, won't be president long, urges 'erratic' Trump to retire Are the worst days of the Trump presidency still ahead? Trump is reportedly turning on 'virtually every person around him'

  • Report: Federal prosecutors have discussed obtaining Rudy Giuliani's emails

    Federal prosecutors for the Southern District of New York have been discussing with Justice Department officials in Washington whether to make a legal request for Rudy Giuliani's emails, two people with knowledge of the matter told NBC News.Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City, is President Trump's personal lawyer. Under Justice Department policy, prosecutors must get approval from Washington before asking a judge to sign a search warrant for items that might be protected by attorney-client privilege; NBC News notes that it is not known if the approval was granted.In October 2019, The Wall Street Journal reported that SDNY prosecutors were investigating Giuliani and his business dealings in Ukraine, and as part of the probe, they examined Giuliani's bank records. That same month, two of Giuliani's associates, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, were arrested and charged with campaign finance fraud. Parnas and Fruman both helped Giuliani try to dig up dirt in Ukraine about President-elect Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.The Washington Post reported in February that prosecutors had started talking with witnesses in an attempt to gather more documents for the investigation, and two people familiar with the matter stressed to NBC News that the probe is ongoing, with one saying it is "very active."Giuliani's attorney, Robert Costello, told NBC News he has "no reason to believe there's any truth to the allegations that there is renewed interest in my client." Earlier this month, The New York Times reported that Trump has talked with advisers about granting Giuliani a preemptive pardon.More stories from theweek.com Televangelist Pat Robertson says Biden won, won't be president long, urges 'erratic' Trump to retire Are the worst days of the Trump presidency still ahead? Trump is reportedly turning on 'virtually every person around him'

  • BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine heads to EU as effectiveness against new strain tested

    FRANKFURT/ZURICH (Reuters) -BioNTech is testing the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine it developed with Pfizer against a highly infectious new strain of the coronavirus as it prepares to send 12.5 mln doses to EU countries by the end of year. The European Union is gearing up for a vaccination campaign of unprecedented scale following regulatory approval for the shot on Monday. The EU deliveries amount to more than half the 20 million doses expected to be available in the United States before the end of the year, BioNTech's chief business officer, Sean Marett, told a briefing.

  • S. Korea scrambles jets after Chinese and Russian intrusion into air defense zone

    South Korea said on Tuesday it had scrambled fighter jets in response to an intrusion into South Korea's air defense identification zone by 19 Russian and Chinese military aircraft.

  • Two passengers leave plane by emergency slide before takeoff from NYC

    The passengers were on a flight bound for Atlanta when they opened the aircraft’s cabin door.

  • Stimulus checks: Mnuchin announces when Americans will get second payment

    $600 direct payments could be issued as soon as next week, Treasury Secretary says