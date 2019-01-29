What Does CPU Softwarehouse AG’s (FRA:CPU2) 7.7% ROCE Say About The Business?

Today we’ll look at CPU Softwarehouse AG (FRA:CPU2) and reflect on its potential as an investment. To be precise, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First of all, we’ll work out how to calculate ROCE. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. Finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the ‘return’ (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for CPU Softwarehouse:

0.077 = €179k ÷ (€4.2m – €1.9m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2017.)

So, CPU Softwarehouse has an ROCE of 7.7%.

View our latest analysis for CPU Softwarehouse

Want to help shape the future of investing tools? Participate in a short research study and receive a 6-month subscription to the award winning Simply Wall St research tool (valued at $60)!

Does CPU Softwarehouse Have A Good ROCE?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. Using our data, CPU Softwarehouse’s ROCE appears to be around the 8.0% average of the Software industry. Setting aside the industry comparison for now, CPU Softwarehouse’s ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. Investors may wish to consider higher-performing investments.

CPU Softwarehouse has an ROCE of 7.7%, but it didn’t have an ROCE 3 years ago, since it was unprofitable. This makes us wonder if the company is improving.

DB:CPU2 Last Perf January 29th 19 More

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. You can check if CPU Softwarehouse has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

CPU Softwarehouse’s Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

CPU Softwarehouse has total liabilities of €1.9m and total assets of €4.2m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 44% of its total assets. CPU Softwarehouse’s ROCE is improved somewhat by its moderate amount of current liabilities.