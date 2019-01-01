How Does Crédit Agricole S.A. (EPA:ACA) Fare As A Dividend Stock?

A sizeable part of portfolio returns can be produced by dividend stocks due to their contribution to compounding returns in the long run. Historically, Crédit Agricole S.A. (EPA:ACA) has been paying a dividend to shareholders. Today it yields 6.7%. Does Crédit Agricole tick all the boxes of a great dividend stock? Below, I’ll take you through my analysis.

How I analyze a dividend stock

Whenever I am looking at a potential dividend stock investment, I always check these five metrics:

Is it the top 25% annual dividend yield payer?

Has it paid dividend every year without dramatically reducing payout in the past?

Has it increased its dividend per share amount over the past?

Can it afford to pay the current rate of dividends from its earnings?

Will the company be able to keep paying dividend based on the future earnings growth?

Does Crédit Agricole pass our checks?

The current trailing twelve-month payout ratio for the stock is 53%, meaning the dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. In the near future, analysts are predicting a payout ratio of 51% which, assuming the share price stays the same, leads to a dividend yield of around 8.0%. Moreover, EPS should increase to €1.45.

When considering the sustainability of dividends, it is also worth checking the cash flow of a company. A company with strong cash flow, relative to earnings, can sometimes sustain a high pay out ratio.

If there’s one type of stock you want to be reliable, it’s dividend stocks and their stable income-generating ability. Not only have dividend payouts from Crédit Agricole fallen over the past 10 years, it has also been highly volatile during this time, with drops of over 25% in some years. These characteristics do not bode well for income investors seeking reliable stream of dividends.

Relative to peers, Crédit Agricole produces a yield of 6.7%, which is on the low-side for Banks stocks.

Next Steps:

Taking into account the dividend metrics, Crédit Agricole ticks most of the boxes as a strong dividend investment, putting it in my list of top dividend payers. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, I urge potential investors to try and get a good understanding of the underlying business and its fundamentals before deciding on an investment. Below, I’ve compiled three pertinent factors you should further examine:

