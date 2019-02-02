Does CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Have A Place In Your Dividend Stock Portfolio?

Want to help shape the future of investing tools? Participate in a short research study and receive a subscription valued at $60.

A large part of investment returns can be generated by dividend-paying stock given their role in compounding returns over time. In the last few years CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) has paid a dividend to shareholders. Today it yields 1.6%. Does CRA International tick all the boxes of a great dividend stock? Below, I’ll take you through my analysis.

See our latest analysis for CRA International

5 checks you should do on a dividend stock

When assessing a stock as a potential addition to my dividend Portfolio, I look at these five areas:

Does it pay an annual yield higher than 75% of dividend payers?

Has it paid dividend every year without dramatically reducing payout in the past?

Has dividend per share amount increased over the past?

Does earnings amply cover its dividend payments?

Will the company be able to keep paying dividend based on the future earnings growth?

NASDAQGS:CRAI Historical Dividend Yield February 2nd 19 More

How well does CRA International fit our criteria?

CRA International has a trailing twelve-month payout ratio of 42%, which means that the dividend is covered by earnings. Furthermore, analysts have not forecasted a dividends per share for the future, which makes it hard to determine the yield shareholders should expect, and whether the current payout is sustainable, moving forward.

When assessing the forecast sustainability of a dividend it is also worth considering the cash flow of the business. Companies with strong cash flow can sustain a higher payout ratio, while companies with weaker cash flow generally cannot.

If there is one thing that you want to be reliable in your life, it’s dividend stocks and their constant income stream. Unfortunately, it is really too early to view CRA International as a dividend investment. It has only been consistently paying dividends for 2 years, however, standard practice for reliable payers is to look for a 10-year minimum track record.

Relative to peers, CRA International produces a yield of 1.6%, which is on the low-side for Professional Services stocks.

Next Steps:

Now you know to keep in mind the reason why investors should be careful investing in CRA International for the dividend. On the other hand, if you are not strictly just a dividend investor, the stock could still be offering some interesting investment opportunities. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, you should always research extensively before deciding whether or not a stock is an appropriate investment for you. I always recommend analysing the company’s fundamentals and underlying business before making an investment decision. I’ve put together three important aspects you should look at:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for CRAI’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for CRAI’s outlook. Valuation: What is CRAI worth today? Even if the stock is a cash cow, it’s not worth an infinite price. The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether CRAI is currently mispriced by the market. Dividend Rockstars: Are there better dividend payers with stronger fundamentals out there? Check out our free list of these great stocks here.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



