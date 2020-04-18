How Does CRA International's (NASDAQ:CRAI) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After Its Big Share Price Gain?

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has bounced 38% in the last month alone, although it is still down 36% over the last quarter. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 31% in the last year.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

How Does CRA International's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

CRA International's P/E is 13.63. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (14.6) for companies in the professional services industry is roughly the same as CRA International's P/E.

CRA International's P/E tells us that market participants think its prospects are roughly in line with its industry. The company could surprise by performing better than average, in the future. Checking factors such as director buying and selling. could help you form your own view on if that will happen.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

CRA International shrunk earnings per share by 4.3% last year. But EPS is up 13% over the last 5 years.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

CRA International's Balance Sheet

Since CRA International holds net cash of US$26m, it can spend on growth, justifying a higher P/E ratio than otherwise.

The Verdict On CRA International's P/E Ratio

CRA International trades on a P/E ratio of 13.6, which is fairly close to the US market average of 13.6. While the lack of recent growth is probably muting optimism, the relatively strong balance sheet will allow the company to weather a storm; so it isn't very surprising to see that it has a P/E ratio close to the market average. What is very clear is that the market has become more optimistic about CRA International over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 9.9 back then to 13.6 today. If you like to buy stocks that have recently impressed the market, then this one might be a candidate; but if you prefer to invest when there is 'blood in the streets', then you may feel the opportunity has passed.