How Does Craneware plc (LON:CRW) Fare As A Dividend Stock?

A sizeable part of portfolio returns can be produced by dividend stocks due to their contribution to compounding returns in the long run. Historically, Craneware plc (LON:CRW) has paid a dividend to shareholders. It currently yields 1.1%. Should it have a place in your portfolio? Let’s take a look at Craneware in more detail.

Here’s how I find good dividend stocks

When assessing a stock as a potential addition to my dividend Portfolio, I look at these five areas:

Is it the top 25% annual dividend yield payer?

Has it consistently paid a stable dividend without missing a payment or drastically cutting payout?

Has it increased its dividend per share amount over the past?

Is is able to pay the current rate of dividends from its earnings?

Will it have the ability to keep paying its dividends going forward?

How does Craneware fare?

Craneware has a trailing twelve-month payout ratio of 54%, which means that the dividend is covered by earnings. Going forward, analysts expect CRW’s payout to remain around the same level at 52% of its earnings. Assuming a constant share price, this equates to a dividend yield of 1.5%. In addition to this, EPS should increase to $0.66.

When thinking about whether a dividend is sustainable, another factor to consider is the cash flow. Companies with strong cash flow can sustain a higher payout ratio, while companies with weaker cash flow generally cannot.

If dividend is a key criteria in your investment consideration, then you need to make sure the dividend stock you’re eyeing out is reliable in its payments. Dividend payments from Craneware have been volatile in the past 10 years, with some years experiencing significant drops of over 25%. These characteristics do not bode well for income investors seeking reliable stream of dividends.

Compared to its peers, Craneware generates a yield of 1.1%, which is on the low-side for Healthcare Services stocks.

Next Steps:

Now you know to keep in mind the reason why investors should be careful investing in Craneware for the dividend. But if you are not exclusively a dividend investor, the stock could still be an interesting investment opportunity. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, you should always research extensively before deciding whether or not a stock is an appropriate investment for you. I always recommend analysing the company’s fundamentals and underlying business before making an investment decision. I’ve put together three key aspects you should further examine:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for CRW’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for CRW’s outlook. Valuation: What is CRW worth today? Even if the stock is a cash cow, it’s not worth an infinite price. The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether CRW is currently mispriced by the market. Dividend Rockstars: Are there better dividend payers with stronger fundamentals out there? Check out our free list of these great stocks here.

