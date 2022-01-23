Does Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Simply Wall St
·5 min read

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it completely lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.'

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO). Now, I'm not saying that the stock is necessarily undervalued today; but I can't shake an appreciation for the profitability of the business itself. Conversely, a loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the sweet milk of external capital may run sour.

Check out our latest analysis for Crexendo

Crexendo's Improving Profits

In a capitalist society capital chases profits, and that means share prices tend rise with earnings per share (EPS). So like the hint of a smile on a face that I love, growing EPS generally makes me look twice. It is therefore awe-striking that Crexendo's EPS went from US$0.067 to US$0.25 in just one year. When you see earnings grow that quickly, it often means good things ahead for the company. But the key is discerning whether something profound has changed, or if this is a just a one-off boost.

I like to take a look at earnings before interest and (EBIT) tax margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. On the one hand, Crexendo's EBIT margins fell over the last year, but on the other hand, revenue grew. So if EBIT margins can stabilize, this top-line growth should pay off for shareholders.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

Of course the knack is to find stocks that have their best days in the future, not in the past. You could base your opinion on past performance, of course, but you may also want to check this interactive graph of professional analyst EPS forecasts for Crexendo.

Are Crexendo Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like standing at the lookout, surveying the horizon at sunrise, insider buying, for some investors, sparks joy. Because oftentimes, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

Any way you look at it Crexendo shareholders can gain quiet confidence from the fact that insiders shelled out US$713k to buy stock, over the last year. And when you consider that there was no insider selling, you can understand why shareholders might believe that lady luck will grace this business. We also note that it was the Chairman of the Board & CEO, Steven Mihaylo, who made the biggest single acquisition, paying US$390k for shares at about US$5.21 each.

And the insider buying isn't the only sign of alignment between shareholders and the board, since Crexendo insiders own more than a third of the company. In fact, they own 56% of the company, so they will share in the same delights and challenges experienced by the ordinary shareholders. To me this is a good sign because it suggests they will be incentivised to build value for shareholders over the long term. With that sort of holding, insiders have about US$50m riding on the stock, at current prices. That should be more than enough to keep them focussed on creating shareholder value!

While insiders already own a significant amount of shares, and they have been buying more, the good news for ordinary shareholders does not stop there. The cherry on top is that the CEO, Steve Mihaylo is paid comparatively modestly to CEOs at similar sized companies. I discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Crexendo with market caps under US$200m is about US$584k.

Crexendo offered total compensation worth US$453k to its CEO in the year to . That comes in below the average for similar sized companies, and seems pretty reasonable to me. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when its reasonable that does give me a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. I'd also argue reasonable pay levels attest to good decision making more generally.

Should You Add Crexendo To Your Watchlist?

Crexendo's earnings per share have taken off like a rocket aimed right at the moon. What's more insiders own a significant stake in the company and have been buying more shares. Because of the potential that it has reached an inflection point, I'd suggest Crexendo belongs on the top of your watchlist. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 5 warning signs for Crexendo (1 can't be ignored!) that you need to be mindful of.

As a growth investor I do like to see insider buying. But Crexendo isn't the only one. You can see a a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Is the market crashing? No. Here’s what’s happening to stocks, bonds as the Fed aims to end the days of easy money, analysts say

    Americans are wondering what's amiss with Wall Street after steep declines in stocks and a surge in bond yields in recent weeks. Here's how to think about it.

  • Goldman Sachs Says We're Entering a Commodity "Supercycle." Here Are 3 Names to Play It.

    2021 was a great year for commodities, but was this a one-year bump, or rather the start of a 10-year cycle?

  • Want $10,000 in Dividend Income in 2022? Invest $108,000 in This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Trio

    While myriad investing strategies have been effective in making long-term investors richer, perhaps none has a greater track record than buying into dividend stocks. Back in 2013, J.P. Morgan Asset Management, a division of JPMorgan Chase, issued a report that compared the performance of publicly traded companies that initiated a dividend and grew their payouts to public companies that didn't pay a dividend between 1972 and 2012.

  • The Stock Market Just Suffered Its Worst Week Since 2020. Here’s What Comes Next.

    The Fed, Washington, and earnings helped the S&P 500 soar after the pandemic. They’re behind its slide now.

  • Royal Dutch no more - Shell officially changes name

    LONDON (Reuters) -Shell officially changed its name on Friday, ditching "Royal Dutch", which has been part of its identity since 1907, following plans to scrap its dual share structure and move its head office from the Netherlands to Britain. The London and Amsterdam stock exchanges will reflect the name change on Jan. 25 while the New York Stock Exchange will follow on Jan. 31. The change will not affect share ownership and the A shares and B shares will remain unchanged for the time being, Shell said.

  • Morgan Stanley’s Top 10 Stock Picks for 2022

    In this article, we will be taking a look at Morgan Stanley’s top 10 stock picks for 2022. To skip our detailed analysis on Morgan Stanley’s stock picks and their performance, you can go directly to see Morgan Stanley’s Top 5 Stock Picks for 2022. In the aftermath of the breakout of the coronavirus pandemic […]

  • ‘Godfather’ of technical analysis says the stock market could fall 20% or more, but don’t panic: ‘This market really, really did unbelievable’ for 18 months

    Prominent market technician Ralph Acampora says the recent bout of market volatility has him uneasy and now he's forecasting a deeper drop in the market.

  • 4 Index Funds I Predict Will Beat the Market in 2022

    The global economy's underpinnings are changing in a big way, which will help some industries while hurting others.

  • 2 Dividend Stocks That Could Pay You Forever

    This pair of income-paying superstars offers a potent combination of steady growth and long-term value.

  • VIX Curve Inverts in Time-Honored Bull Signal Tied to Peak Panic

    (Bloomberg) -- Selling has gotten intense enough in stocks that volatility indexes are pricing more turbulence in the here and now than in the future. The setup, known as an inverted VIX, is sometimes viewed as a positive for those hoping markets will calm.Most Read from BloombergJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedTech Leads Stocks to Worst Week Since March 2020: Markets WrapAmerican Airlines Sues The Points Guy Over Its Rewards Management AppEarly Omicron Breakt

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Crashed This Week

    The start-up battery maker for electric vehicles is exploring other options, and the market isn't impressed.

  • Buy These 3 Potential 10X Stocks Now, and You Might Look Like a Genius Later

    Life as a growth stock investor hasn't been very much fun lately. Inflation and the eventual rise in interest rates continue to push against many small and mid-cap growth stocks, which are reaching new lows week after week. According to research by Upwork, more than 50% of the U.S. population could participate in freelancing by 2027, making it a permanent staple in the economy instead of a pandemic fluke.

  • A Stock Market Crash Is Inevitable. Here's How to Prepare

    The stock market is going to tank at some point. It's actually pretty common for the stock market to undergo corrections, where it loses at least 10% of its value but less than 20%. Full-blown stock market crashes are, thankfully, less common.

  • Want 98% to 148% Returns This Year? Wall Street Says Buy These 3 Stocks

    Wall Street doesn't always get it right. If you want returns of 98% to 148% this year, Wall Street analysts think that buying these three stocks could do the trick. Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) is an e-commerce leader that analysts really like these days.

  • MicroStrategy Plummets as SEC Rejects Its Bitcoin Accounting

    (Bloomberg Law) -- MicroStrategy Inc. can’t strip out Bitcoin’s wild swings from the unofficial accounting measures it touts to investors, the SEC said.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock Dip‘Lethal’ U.S. Military Aid Begins Arriving in UkraineCrypto Collapse Tests Faithful’s Infinite Supply of OptimismBitcoin Has Lost Half Its Value Since Hitting Record HighBad news for the MicroStrategy was

  • 2 Monster Stocks to Buy Without Any Hesitation

    Let's look at two monster stocks -- both of which are leaders in their fields and have historically demolished the market -- that could continue delivering excellent returns for years on end: HCA Healthcare (NYSE: HCA) and Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG). HCA Healthcare is one of the largest hospital chains in the U.S. The company owns a diverse portfolio of facilities, including acute care hospitals, surgery centers, psychiatric hospitals, and endoscopy centers. The company makes money based on occupancy levels in its facilities and the volume of services that physicians order for their patients.

  • It’s Time to Bargain Hunt. 27 Picks to Beat the Stock Market From Barron’s Roundtable Experts.

    In this week’s second 2022 Roundtable installment, Giroux highlights six stocks that, to his mind, have been unfairly punished. Mario Gabelli: I’ve been talking about the Atlanta Braves for a while. You can invest in the Braves through Liberty Braves Group [ticker: BATRA], a tracking stock controlled by John Malone’s Liberty Media It trades for $28, and there are 60 million shares outstanding.

  • Morgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock Dip

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors should avoid the temptation to buy the dips in expensive high-growth stocks because “once the fever breaks, it lasts a long time,” according to Andrew Slimmon, senior portfolio manager at Morgan Stanley Investment Management.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock Dip‘Lethal’ U.S. Military Aid Begins Arriving in UkraineCrypto Collapse Tests Faithful’s Infinite Supply of Op

  • Stock Jitters Grow as $3.3 Trillion of Options Expires in a Day

    (Bloomberg) -- Option expirations of more than $3 trillion are helping stoke market turbulence in a week already defined by the rout in stay-at-home stocks and gyrations in bonds. Most Read from BloombergJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessStocks Decline as Traders Eye Risks; Bitcoin Sinks: Markets WrapCrypto Selloff Pushes Bitcoin to a Six-Month Low of $38,000American Airlines Sues The Points Guy Over Its Re

  • Forget a bitcoin winter — a crypto 'ice age' might be coming as the Fed ends the easy-money era

    Crypto prices have tumbled as bond yields have shot higher. Some investors think they might not recover for a long time.