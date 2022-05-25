How does crime in Fayetteville this year compare to crime last year?

Fayetteville has seen an overall increase in crime rates against people and property between January and March of this year compared to last year's rates during the same time period.

Fayetteville Police Chief Gina Hawkins shared with the Fayetteville City Council on Monday the good and bad news about crime in the city this year: In some instances it’s worse than last year, and in other instances it’s better.

Between 2016 and 2021, crime against people and property has been steadily decreasing, according to the report. In 2016, there were 19,345 reported crimes, and in 2021 there were 14,699.

But Hawkins said she expects the crime rate to go up again “at some point.”

Could that point be 2022?

The statistics

Between January and March, the police department received reports of 971 crimes against people and 2,864 crimes against property, according to the report. That is a 3.2% increase and 16.5% increase, respectively, compared to the same months last year.

The 3.2% increase in crimes against people has mainly been due to the 27.6% increase in aggravated assaults, according to the report.

Councilman Larry Wright said he was “very concerned” about recent drive-by shootings, which the police department considers aggravated assaults.

Hawkins said that the police department needed “a lot of evidence” to prosecute someone for a drive-by shooting. She encouraged neighbors to help officers with leads. Neighbors can call crime stoppers anonymously to report their suspicions.

Other aspects of crimes against people have dropped since 2021. Homicide has decreased from 12 to 11 —or 8.3% — and rape has decreased from 27 to 19 – or 29.6%, according to the report.

The 16.5% increase in crimes against property has mainly been due to the 75.6% increase in motor vehicle thefts, according to the report.

Hawkins said that her department allocated a lot of resources to address this kind of theft. She encouraged everyone to lock the doors to their cars.

Hawkins added that a lot of guns are stolen while breaking and entering residences, businesses and cars.

From January through December 2021, 385 guns were stolen during breaking and entering crimes, with 267 from motor vehicles, according to the report. From January through May this year, 99 guns were stolen, with 80 from motor vehicles.

“We understand a lot of the violence is being utilized by guns,” Hawkins said.

As a result of these crimes, the police department has arrested 357 people on felony charges — or 2.6% more than last year — and 742 on misdemeanor charges – or 6.8% more than last year, according to the report.

The department

On the departmental level, the police department has 383 full-time sworn officers, five part-time sworn officers, 149 non-sworn employees and five part-time employees, according to the report. That’s a total of 542 employees out of the budgeted 631.

Hawkins said that her department was up this year in hiring, but down in having non-sworn employees. She added that her department hosted its first citizens police academy and will host another one in the fall.

At the beginning of her presentation, Hawkins congratulated several on retiring from the department after decades of service.

Councilwoman Shakeyla Ingram expressed concern over officers leaving or retiring from the department. She said that it can be uncomfortable for residents to see unfamiliar faces as police officers.

“Ultimately, we want an employee who seeks to understand the people around them,” Hawkins replied.

Fayetteville Police Chief Gina Hawkins

Hawkins also said that it is the responsibility of leaders to get employees trained on aspects on which they’re lacking.

Internal Affairs reported 14 instances of force this year compared to last year’s 10, 14 internal investigations compared to last year’s 14, and nine citizen complaints compared to last year’s 26, according to the report.

Hawkins said that the police department is engaging more with the community, attending community watch group meetings and hosting faith forums. She also said that microgrants for ideas for reducing crime are still available.

