Does Crown Holdings's (NYSE:CCK) Share Price Gain of 17% Match Its Business Performance?

It hasn't been the best quarter for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 13% in that time. On the other hand the share price is higher than it was three years ago. However, it's unlikely many shareholders are elated with the share price gain of 17% over that time, given the rising market.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Crown Holdings was able to grow its EPS at 2.1% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. This EPS growth is lower than the 5.3% average annual increase in the share price. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it did three years ago. That's not necessarily surprising considering the three-year track record of earnings growth.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Crown Holdings has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 9.6% in the last twelve months. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 2.7%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Crown Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Crown Holdings is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is potentially serious...

