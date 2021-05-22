How Does Cryptocurrency Work – and Is It Safe?

Dawn Allcot
·6 min read
gopixa / iStock.com
gopixa / iStock.com

If you’ve been following the news, you undoubtedly know a few things about Bitcoin right now.

Find: Why Some Money Experts Believe In Bitcoin and Others Don’t

One: It’s a cryptocurrency.

Two: One Bitcoin is worth more than $40,000 in U.S. dollars, although the price fluctuates wildly day to day.

Three: Electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla recently invested in Bitcoin and announced it would soon allow people to purchase its cars using the cryptocurrency.

But, if you’re like many people, you’re still fuzzy on a few things, including exactly what cryptocurrency is, how it works and if it’s a safe way to invest your money.

See: Dogecoin’s Major Price Increase: Is It a Worthwhile Investment?
Find: Bitcoin Is Pricey and Headed for a Crash – Consider These Smart Crypto Alternatives

History of Bitcoin

Bitcoin was invented in 2009 as a form of digital currency. Unlike paper money or debit cards, which represent paper money the buyer holds in a bank, Bitcoin has no physical form. It’s all stored digitally, providing increased security over checks, paper money transactions and even other digital transactions, which, again, represent the exchange of paper money held in accounts.

As of Monday morning, Bitcoin’s value sits at $47,794, up approximately 20% since last week, according to Reuters. For perspective, in 2010, a single Bitcoin was worth only 8 cents in USD, Investopedia writes.

See: Long-Term Investors Hold Most of the Bitcoin Supply
The Hype Around NFTs: What Are They? And How Pricey Do They Get?

Other Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was the first cryptocurrency, but today there are more than 6,700 cryptocurrencies traded on public markets, according to the website CoinMarketCap. Although Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are used for the exchange of goods and services on the private market, they are not considered legal tender like U.S. dollars and coins.

Some of the most common cryptos right now include Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash and Litecoin, which you can purchase through Paypal. Other, less common cryptos are termed altcoins. The most popular altcoin is Dogecoin, popularized by billionaire Elon Musk’s tweets. He recently shared, “Bought some Dogecoin for lil X, so he can be a toddler hodler.”

The tweet was accompanied by a video of Musk and singer Grimes’ infant son declaring, “Dadada!”

See: Musk Tweets Again and Dogecoin – a Bitcoin Rival – Skyrockets
Options: All About Ethereum (ETH) — To Help You Decided If It’s Worth the Investment

What Is Cryptocurrency and Cryptography?

“Cryptocurrency is a fully decentralized peer-to-peer electronic money implemented by cryptography,” says Rob Zel, founder of crypto exchange bitni.com. Due to their nature, cryptocurrencies are not regulated, which carries risk of market volatility and loss for investors. However, the security risks and risk of fraud when using Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are vastly reduced.

Also, due to the highly secure nature of transactions, purchases cannot be traced. That means individuals can use crypto to purchase illegal or highly regulated merchandise, including certain classes of drugs or firearms.

Cryptocurrencies use cryptography technology to keep transactions and coins secure. “Cryptography, or cryptology, is the practice and study of techniques for secure communication in the presence of third parties called adversaries. The most common form of cryptography is using codes to send messages securely between two individuals,” says Dr. Alexander Shipilov, CEO of iModX, a blockchain-based marketplace.

See: Crypto Bubble Brings a Curious Problem for Investors
Find: What Are Digital Wallets?

How Does a Blockchain Work?

Cryptocurrencies are traded by means of a blockchain, which Shipilov describes as “a way for multiple computers to come to a consensus about a set of information.” He says, “The most common use of a blockchain is to create a ledger of financial transactions between multiple individuals.”

Blockchains operate via cryptography, with each block in the chain cryptographically connected to the previous one. “The blockchain is stored and shared across a network of peer-to-peer nodes, similar to file-sharing torrents. The blocks are cryptographically secured against tampering. This makes it very difficult for nefarious parties to modify or shut down,” Zel says.

See: How to Invest in Cryptocurrency
Find: The Most Googled Money Questions – Answered

Understand That a “Secure” Investment May Not Be a “Safe” Investment

So, thanks to blockchain technology, Bitcoin and other crypto transactions may be inherently more secure than other types of digital transactions, such as online banking, money transfers through digital wallets or peer-to-peer payment services. But it’s important to emphasize that these services all use state-of-the-art encryption technology to protect your funds digitally. Also, most banks offer fraud protection so that if your account is hacked, the bank will return your missing funds up to a certain amount, which varies by institution.

The technology used to keep crypto investments secure is also effective. In fact, it’s so secure that some people who invested in Bitcoin years ago have lost their password with no way to reset it. That wouldn’t happen with a regular bank account or peer-to-peer payment service, which offer ways to reset your online banking password so you can access your money.

See: Steal These Money Secrets from 25 Millionaires Under 25
Find: How to Invest Your Money in 2021

Understand Why Crypto Is So Risky

Although your crypto investment is likely “secure,” that doesn’t mean it’s “safe” by any means. There are two elements that make cryptocurrency riskier than holding cash in a bank account: market volatility and lack of federal insurance and regulation.

When you hold your money in a bank account, it is FDIC-insured for up to $250,000 per depositor, per account class, per bank. That means if you have your own checking account with $100,000 in it, a savings account with $50,000 in it and a CD with a $100,000 investment, all within a single FDIC-insured bank, your funds are all protected by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. If your bank goes out of business, you will not lose your money.

On the other hand, if something happens to the company holding your crypto, you could lose your entire investment.

See: Banks Might Treat Bitcoin Like ‘Real Money’ – These Experts Weigh the Pros and Cons
Find: Mark Cuban – “Bitcoin is Exactly like the Dot Com Bubble”

Crypto, like stocks and other investments, also tend to fluctuate wildly. When you hold cash in a bank, the value of your money will fluctuate marginally based on inflation or deflation. That represents the value of the dollar. But it’s highly unlikely you would lose — or gain — large amounts of money overnight.

“Cryptocurrencies tend to be highly volatile,” Zel says. “In one day, a coin can move 20% or more. Some newly invented coins can jump 40x in their first few months.”

There’s another concern for those seeking a safe haven for their money. “Occasionally, a newly invented coin will be a complete scam and the founders will take the money from investors and disappear, leaving them holding a worthless token,” Zel says.

See: 9 Investing Bubbles That Will Make You Rethink Bitcoin
Find: The Classic Cons Behind These Digital-Age Scams

Can You Use Bitcoin to Buy Things?

Right now, Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are considered both an asset, traded like stocks, and a currency, used in the exchange of goods and services. However, high transaction fees and the volatility of the coins prevent its widespread adoption as a currency, Zel says.

You can use Bitcoin and other cryptos to make purchases, but it’s not always ideal.

See: PayPal Finally Welcomes Bitcoin, More Cryptocurrencies

Shipilov adds that the vast majority of cryptos right now are being treated as assets rather than currency. “They are being speculated on by investors who assume the asset will increase in value over a long-time horizon,” he says.

However, although people have gained millions through their Bitcoin investments in the past year, crypto may not be the best choice for beginning investors or those with low risk tolerance.

“Crypto are non-regulated assets with a high degree of volatility, limited government oversight, and the majority of cryptocurrency lose most or all their value extremely quickly, with over half failing in the first four months,” Shipilov warns.

More From GOBankingRates

Last updated: Feb. 15, 2021

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Does Cryptocurrency Work – and Is It Safe?

Recommended Stories

  • Summers Says Crypto Has Chance of Becoming ‘Digital Gold’

    (Bloomberg) -- Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers said cryptocurrencies could stay a feature of global markets as something akin to “digital gold,” even if their importance in economies will remain limited.Speaking at the end of a week in which Bitcoin whipsawed, Summers told Bloomberg Television’s “Wall Street Week” with David Westin that cryptocurrencies offered an alternative to gold for those seeking an asset “separate and apart from the day-to-day workings of governments.”“Gold has been a primary asset of that kind for a long time,” said Summers, a paid contributor to Bloomberg. “Crypto has a chance of becoming an agreed form that people who are looking for safety hold wealth in. My guess is that crypto is here to stay, and probably here to stay as a kind of digital gold.”If cryptocurrencies became even a third of the total value of gold, Summers said that would be a “substantial appreciation from current levels” and that means there’s a “good prospect that crypto will be part of the system for quite a while to come.”Comparing Bitcoin to the yellow metal is common in the crypto community, with various estimates as to whether and how quickly their total market values might equalize.Yassine Elmandjra, crypto analyst at Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management LLC, said earlier this month that if gold is assumed to have a market cap of around $10 trillion, “it’s not out of the question that Bitcoin will reach gold parity in the next five years.” With Bitcoin’s market cap around $700 billion, that could mean price appreciation of around 14-fold or more.But Summers said cryptocurrencies do not matter to the overall economy and were unlikely to ever serve as a majority of payments.Summers’ comments were echoed by Nobel laureate Paul Krugman, who doubted crypto’s value as a medium of exchange or stable purchasing power, but said some forms of it may continue to exist as an alternative to gold.“Are cryptocurrencies headed for a crash sometime soon? Not necessarily,” Krugman wrote in the New York Times. “One fact that gives even crypto skeptics like me pause is the durability of gold as a highly valued asset.”Summers also said that President Joe Biden’s administration is heading in the “right direction” by asking companies to pay more tax. He argued policy makers in the past had not been guilty of pursuing “too much antitrust” regulation although he warned it would be “badly wrong” to go after companies just because of increasing market share and profits.Returning to his worry that the U.S. economy risks overheating, Summers said the Federal Reserve should be more aware of the inflationary threat.“I don’t think the Fed is projecting in a way that reflects the potential seriousness of the problem,” he said. “I am concerned that with everything that’s going on, the economy may be a bit charging toward a wall.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biden says it's 'simply wrong' to allow the DOJ to seize phone records and emails from reporters

    Biden condemned reports saying the Justice Department covertly obtained email and phone records from Washington Post and CNN journalists.

  • Trump Hotel raised prices to deter QAnon conspiracists from booking rooms, leaked police files reveal

    Leaked documents suggest police were alerted to hotel price hike by media reports

  • The founder of JetBlue is finally launching his new airline this month with 39 routes and $39 fares - but it won't be JetBlue 2.0

    Breeze Airways will have some of the comforts that JetBlue is famous for but customers can expect to pay extra for bags and seat assignments.

  • Exclusive: `No place like home' Karen Pence says of their move back to Indiana

    Mike and Karen Pence have purchased a home north of Indianapolis with some land and a pond.

  • Coronavirus latest news: Britain could have avoided all lockdowns if No 10 had planned properly for pandemic, says Dominic Cummings

    Big weddings set to resume from June 21 Germany to ban British travellers amid fears over Indian variant GP outrage over appointment numbers Why Joe Biden’s vaccine patent call will backfire Better safe than sorry, Sage tells Government Heathrow to open terminal for red-list arrivals Boris Johnson’s former chief advisor Dominic Cummings has claimed that Britain could have avoided any form of Covid lockdown if it had planned properly for a pandemic, Patrick Sawer reports. Mr Cummings accuses UK Governments of having failed to seriously prepare for pandemics such coronavirus, which spread rapidly after originating in China last year. In the latest of a series of Tweets criticising Mr Johnson and his ministers, as well as previous Governments, for their failure to make adequate plans, Mr Cummings says: “If we'd had the right preparations and competent people in charge, we would probably have avoided lockdown1, *definitely* no need for lockdowns 2&3.” He adds: “Given the plan was AWOL/disaster and awful decisions delayed everything, lockdown 1 became necessary.” Mr Cummings’ comments are bound to cause further embarrassment in Government and add to pressure over its handling of Britain’s response to the pandemic, which has so far claimed more than 127,000 lives in the UK. Follow the latest updates below.

  • California says $5 million Ponzi scam bilked older Filipinos

    California's attorney general on Friday charged 15 people with conspiring to defraud mostly elderly victims of Filipino descent out of a combined $5 million. Prosecutors allege that the defendants have lied to potential investors at group sales presentations since late 2015 to encourage their investments.

  • Firefighters battle flames at Poland's largest lignite mine

    Firefighters in central Poland say 13 units are fighting flames that have engulfed a conveyer belt at Poland’s largest brown coal mine in Belchatow. The fire broke out at midday Saturday and sent huge clouds of black smoke over the area, which also includes Poland’s largest lignite power plant. A spokesman for the firefighters in Lodz region, Jedrzej Pawlak, said there were no reports of casualties.

  • Parents outraged after Florida high school edits girls’ yearbook pictures to make clothes more conservative

    ‘Our daughters of Bartram deserve an apology,’ one mother says

  • Elon Musk congratulates Ford on the debut of their new electric F-150 Lightning pickup truck

    A few days after Tesla CEO Elon Musk debuted the company's Cybertruck in November 2019, it saw 250,000 pre-orders.

  • Grieving father sues after police searched for drugs in urn containing ashes of daughter

    Police in Springfield, Illinois told Dartavius Barnes they had found meth or ecstasy in his car. It was his daughter’s remains

  • ‘Die Jew.’ Jewish family visiting South Florida harassed while walking in Bal Harbour

    As a Jewish family visiting South Florida from New Jersey walked along Collins Avenue in Bal Harbour earlier this week, four men in an SUV began hurling insults — and garbage — at them.

  • A Georgia judge will allow Fulton County ballots to be unsealed and examined for evidence of fraud

    Judge Brian Amero agreed to allow 145,000 absentee ballots from Fulton County to be opened as part of an audit into the 2020 election.

  • Fuller picture emerges of suspected serial killer in Mexico

    A fuller picture began to emerge Friday of the apparently affable 72-year-old former butcher who hacked up one woman in the basement of his home, and is suspected of killing many others. Photographs leaked from the crime scene showed the grisly scene. “We have unfortunately found different human remains, bones, women's clothing, voter IDs and other things that lead us to presume that he could be a serial killer of women,” said Dilcya García Espinoza de los Monteros, the special prosecutor for crimes against women in Mexico City, which borders Mexico City.

  • ‘Art of the Deal – for working people’: Psaki corrects Fox reporter trying to link Biden talks to Trump motto

    In the latest instalment of the White House versus Fox News, press secretary Jen Psaki agreed to call the president’s negotiations with on infrastructure the “Art of the Deal” with one correction – “for working people”. Ms Psaki announced on Friday that Joe Biden’s $2.3 trn spending plan had been reduced to $1.7 trn in the “art of seeking common ground”. Fox News reporter Peter Doocy asked if at some point those negotiations become the “art of the deal”, referencing Donald Trump’s infamous 1987 tome of the same name.

  • Massive 68-foot whale washes ashore on California beach, officials say

    “We’re not even going to bury it because it’s so big.”

  • If Prince Harry Wants ‘Reconciliation,’ Why Does He Keep Trashing the Royal Family?

    Pascal Le Segretain/Getty ImagesIf you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.It has been an intense 24 hours in the royal news cycle.Just after 2 p.m. British time on Thursday, the BBC published a long-awaited report into the 1995 Martin Bashir interview with Princess Diana, which concluded in no uncertain terms that Bashir lied to and deceived Princess Diana and her brother to land the interview.Eight hours later, William and Harry issued coordinated statements responding to the report.Harry’s statement explicitly accused the BBC of being responsible for the death of his mother: “Our mother lost her life because of this, and nothing has changed,” he said.Royal Reconciliation? Nope, Princes Harry, Charles, and William Are Still at WarWilliam’s statement, delivered via a video posted on Twitter, was equally charged: “It brings indescribable sadness to know that the BBC’s failures contributed significantly to her fear, paranoia and isolation that I remember from those final years with her,” he said.While the two brothers, united in grief for their mother, constructed their very different statements, journalists around the world were watching advance copies of Harry's new mental health documentary in which he unloaded, yet again, on his father specifically and the monarchy more generally.Just a few hours later, the entire five episodes popped up in Apple TV subscribers queues. The truly devoted stayed up all night, watching and parsing them on social media.No one disputes that Harry had a horrific and traumatic childhood, and this documentary makes that point abundantly clear. No-one disputes that it is vitally important to destigmatize talking about mental health and celebrities can play an important role in this, as Lady Gaga’s amazing interview for the documentary showed (although the fact she wasn’t considered important enough to get to be interviewed by Oprah, only Harry did, was a little strange.)But it seems increasingly odd that Harry is unable to talk about the undoubted trauma of his very public childhood grief without humiliating, embarrassing, and shaming his father, while simultaneously boasting of his own sense of “compassion.”Harry accused his father of bullying him, of telling him that because he had to “suffer” so would Harry. He accused the monarchy of “conspiring” with the media to smear Meghan and of not protecting his mother. He said that their attempts to leave the royal life were blocked and made impossible. He said nobody talked to him about his mother’s death. And he accused the family of “total silence, total neglect.”It was quite incredible to hear a clearly very angry Harry, as he talked about “the forces working against us,” say, “I’ve never had any anger through this. I’ve always had compassion.”Actually, Harry seems just as angry and bitter as he has seemed in other interviews. That is understandable. But where he sees the “compassion” in all this is fascinating.Harry also appears to believe his earlier interview with Oprah was also an example of “compassion in action” as the Archewell website describes the Sussexes’ mission, saying of the previous interview with Oprah, “I like to think that we were able to speak truth in the most compassionate way possible, therefore leaving an opening for reconciliation and healing.”Huh? One would have thought that the first step towards reconciliation in these circumstances and acting compassionately to your father would be to stop publicly ripping chunks out of him.But suddenly, these films weren't really about Harry coping with the anxiety caused by his fear of flying into London using trendy new therapies such as tapping. It wasn’t even about the deeply distasteful implied comparison between Harry’s difficulties and a tragic Syrian child refugee who found his brother blown to bits in an Idlib playground. The documentary makers appeared to be trying, at one stage, to get the child to overcome his unimaginable trauma using the same tapping therapy, also called EMDR (Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing), that Harry was using in his $17m Montecito mansion to cure his Heathrow panic attacks.No, as we approached the end of episode five, The Me You Can’t See degenerated into a rehashing of the same old list of Harry and Meghan’s grievances, well familiar to and very much seen by all readers of Finding Freedom. The topspin of therapy-speak provided a justification for Oprah to invite Harry to revisit the detail of his family feud.There is an eerie thread here, for those who wish to see it, back to Diana’s Panorama interview.Diana thought she was in control when she sat down with Martin Bashir. For all of Harry and William’s dutiful and completely understandable attempts to paint Diana as the hapless, naïve, and innocent victim of a conniving media machine and rogue reporter, the truth is that Diana absolutely cooperated with Bashir for the interview. She wanted to do it. She wrote him a note after the interview saying that she had not been pressured or deceived into doing it. She told her friends that she considered the interview a triumph, and collaborated with countless other journalists in a desperate effort to get her story out there, including sending hours and hours of tape recordings to Andrew Morton for him to use in his book about her.And guess what? Her story got sensationalized.The parallel with Harry is uncanny.Harry no doubt believed every bit as much as Diana did that he was totally in control of the situation when he sat down to tell Oprah his story. He was co-producer for the show for goodness sake! But Oprah is making a product, just as Martin Bashir was all those years ago, and Harry is the raw material, just as Diana was all those years ago.One wonders whether Archie might conclude his father was exploited by Apple in the same way his grandmother was exploited by the BBC, if he sits down to watch Oprah’s cozy chats with him 25 years hence.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Arrest made in decades-old Texas cold case murder to which notorious serial killer had falsely confessed

    In 2008 DNA cleared serial killer Henry Lee Lucas who confessed to crime in 1986

  • Almost half of US millennials ‘don’t know, believe or care if God exists’, study finds

    Four in ten millennials are atheists or apathetic towards God, an Arizona Christian University report found

  • I tried Burger King's new fried chicken sandwiches and was shocked they came from a fast-food chain

    Burger King announced a new line of fried chicken sandwiches on Wednesday. Insider reviewed three versions as part of a press preview.