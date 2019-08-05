Does Crystal International Group (HKG:2232) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that Crystal International Group Limited (HKG:2232) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.
Why Does Debt Bring Risk?
Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.
What Is Crystal International Group's Net Debt?
You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Crystal International Group had US$434.4m of debt in December 2018, down from US$530.3m, one year before. On the flip side, it has US$302.3m in cash leading to net debt of about US$132.1m.
How Healthy Is Crystal International Group's Balance Sheet?
Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Crystal International Group had liabilities of US$816.6m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$36.9m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$302.3m and US$292.1m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling US$259.1m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.
This deficit isn't so bad because Crystal International Group is worth US$1.27b, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt.
In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).
Crystal International Group's net debt is only 0.54 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 12.5 times over. So we're pretty relaxed about its super-conservative use of debt. But the other side of the story is that Crystal International Group saw its EBIT decline by 7.2% over the last year. If earnings continue to decline at that rate the company may have increasing difficulty managing its debt load. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Crystal International Group's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.
But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. In the last three years, Crystal International Group's free cash flow amounted to 36% of its EBIT, less than we'd expect. That weak cash conversion makes it more difficult to handle indebtedness.
Our View
When it comes to the balance sheet, the standout positive for Crystal International Group was the fact that it seems able to cover its interest expense with its EBIT confidently. However, our other observations weren't so heartening. For instance it seems like it has to struggle a bit to grow its EBIT. When we consider all the factors mentioned above, we do feel a bit cautious about Crystal International Group's use of debt. While we appreciate debt can enhance returns on equity, we'd suggest that shareholders keep close watch on its debt levels, lest they increase. Of course, we wouldn't say no to the extra confidence that we'd gain if we knew that Crystal International Group insiders have been buying shares: if you're on the same wavelength, you can find out if insiders are buying by clicking this link.
If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.
