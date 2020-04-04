Does CSG Systems International, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CSGS) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future?

After looking at CSG Systems International, Inc.'s (NasdaqGS:CSGS) latest earnings announcement (31 December 2019), I found it useful to revisit the company's performance in the past couple of years and assess this against the most recent figures. As a long term investor, I pay close attention to earnings trend, rather than the figures published at one point in time. I also compare against an industry benchmark to check whether CSG Systems International's performance has been impacted by industry movements. In this article I briefly touch on my key findings.

How Did CSGS's Recent Performance Stack Up Against Its Past?

CSGS's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 December 2019) of US$83m has jumped 25% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has exceeded its 5-year annual growth average of 9.7%, indicating the rate at which CSGS is growing has accelerated. What's enabled this growth? Let's take a look at if it is solely because of industry tailwinds, or if CSG Systems International has experienced some company-specific growth.

In terms of returns from investment, CSG Systems International has invested its equity funds well leading to a 21% return on equity (ROE), above the sensible minimum of 20%. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 7.9% exceeds the US IT industry of 6.7%, indicating CSG Systems International has used its assets more efficiently. However, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for CSG Systems International’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 22% to 15%. This correlates with an increase in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio rising from 72% to 90% over the past 5 years.

What does this mean?

CSG Systems International's track record can be a valuable insight into its earnings performance, but it certainly doesn't tell the whole story. While CSG Systems International has a good historical track record with positive growth and profitability, there's no certainty that this will extrapolate into the future. I suggest you continue to research CSG Systems International to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 December 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

