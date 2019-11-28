Does CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks with a good story, even if those businesses lose money. And in their study titled Who Falls Prey to the Wolf of Wall Street?' Leuz et. al. found that it is 'quite common' for investors to lose money by buying into 'pump and dump' schemes.

In the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, my choice may seem old fashioned; I still prefer profitable companies like CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI). While profit is not necessarily a social good, it's easy to admire a business than can consistently produce it. In comparison, loss making companies act like a sponge for capital - but unlike such a sponge they do not always produce something when squeezed.

How Fast Is CSW Industrials Growing?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS). Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. I, for one, am blown away by the fact that CSW Industrials has grown EPS by 40% per year, over the last three years. While that sort of growth rate isn't sustainable for long, it certainly catches my attention; like a crow with a sparkly stone.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. CSW Industrials maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 12% to US$373m. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are CSW Industrials Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like standing at the lookout, surveying the horizon at sunrise, insider buying, for some investors, sparks joy. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

CSW Industrials top brass are certainly in sync, not having sold any shares, over the last year. But my excitement comes from the US$51k that Lead Independent Director Robert Swartz spent buying shares (at an average price of about US$50.86).

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for CSW Industrials is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. To be specific, they have US$13m worth of shares. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. Despite being just 1.2% of the company, the value of that investment is enough to show insiders have plenty riding on the venture.

Does CSW Industrials Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

CSW Industrials's earnings per share growth have been levitating higher, like a mountain goat scaling the Alps. The cherry on top is that insiders own a bunch of shares, and one has been buying more. Because of the potential that it has reached an inflection point, I'd suggest CSW Industrials belongs on the top of your watchlist. While we've looked at the quality of the earnings, we haven't yet done any work to value the stock. So if you like to buy cheap, you may want to check if CSW Industrials is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.