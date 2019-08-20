Does CTT Systems (STO:CTT) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that CTT Systems AB (STO:CTT) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

Check out our latest analysis for CTT Systems

How Much Debt Does CTT Systems Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at June 2019 CTT Systems had debt of kr32.3m, up from kr27.5m in one year. However, it does have kr48.6m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of kr16.3m.

OM:CTT Historical Debt, August 20th 2019 More

How Strong Is CTT Systems's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that CTT Systems had liabilities of kr86.1m due within 12 months and liabilities of kr40.4m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had kr48.6m in cash and kr81.9m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it can boast kr4.00m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This state of affairs indicates that CTT Systems's balance sheet looks quite solid, as its total liabilities are just about equal to its liquid assets. So while it's hard to imagine that the kr1.94b company is struggling for cash, we still think it's worth monitoring its balance sheet. Succinctly put, CTT Systems boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

In addition to that, we're happy to report that CTT Systems has boosted its EBIT by 60%, thus reducing the spectre of future debt repayments. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if CTT Systems can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. While CTT Systems has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. During the last three years, CTT Systems produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 68% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Summing up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that CTT Systems has net cash of kr16m, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. And we liked the look of last year's 60% year-on-year EBIT growth. So is CTT Systems's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. Another factor that would give us confidence in CTT Systems would be if insiders have been buying shares: if you're conscious of that signal too, you can find out instantly by clicking this link.