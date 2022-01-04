Does Currys (LON:CURY) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that Currys Plc (LON:CURY) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Currys's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Currys had UK£5.00m of debt in October 2021, down from UK£71.0m, one year before. However, it does have UK£255.0m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of UK£250.0m.

How Strong Is Currys' Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Currys had liabilities of UK£3.25b due within 12 months and liabilities of UK£1.72b due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of UK£255.0m and UK£687.0m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling UK£4.02b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

The deficiency here weighs heavily on the UK£1.31b company itself, as if a child were struggling under the weight of an enormous back-pack full of books, his sports gear, and a trumpet. So we'd watch its balance sheet closely, without a doubt. After all, Currys would likely require a major re-capitalisation if it had to pay its creditors today. Given that Currys has more cash than debt, we're pretty confident it can handle its debt, despite the fact that it has a lot of liabilities in total.

Importantly, Currys's EBIT fell a jaw-dropping 22% in the last twelve months. If that decline continues then paying off debt will be harder than selling foie gras at a vegan convention. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Currys's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. While Currys has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Over the last three years, Currys actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. That sort of strong cash conversion gets us as excited as the crowd when the beat drops at a Daft Punk concert.

Summing up

Although Currys's balance sheet isn't particularly strong, due to the total liabilities, it is clearly positive to see that it has net cash of UK£250.0m. The cherry on top was that in converted 216% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in UK£367m. Despite the cash, we do find Currys's level of total liabilities concerning, so we're not particularly comfortable with the stock. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Currys you should be aware of.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

