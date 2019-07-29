Does Dürr Aktiengesellschaft's (FRA:DUE) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers?

In 2006 Ralf Dieter was appointed CEO of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:DUE). First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

View our latest analysis for Dürr

How Does Ralf Dieter's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Dürr Aktiengesellschaft is worth €1.9b, and total annual CEO compensation is €3.9m. (This is based on the year to December 2018). While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at €800k. When we examined a selection of companies with market caps ranging from €899m to €2.9b, we found the median CEO total compensation was €1.7m.

It would therefore appear that Dürr Aktiengesellschaft pays Ralf Dieter more than the median CEO remuneration at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this fact alone doesn't mean the remuneration is too high. We can get a better idea of how generous the pay is by looking at the performance of the underlying business.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Dürr has changed from year to year.

DB:DUE CEO Compensation, July 29th 2019 More

Is Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Growing?

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has reduced its earnings per share by an average of 8.8% a year, over the last three years (measured with a line of best fit). Its revenue is up 7.9% over last year.

Unfortunately, earnings per share have trended lower over the last three years. The modest increase in revenue in the last year isn't enough to make me overlook the disappointing change in earnings per share. It's hard to argue the company is firing on all cylinders, so shareholders might be averse to high CEO remuneration. You might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for future earnings.

Has Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 24% over three years, some Dürr Aktiengesellschaft shareholders would surely be feeling negative emotions. So shareholders would probably think the company shouldn't be too generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary...

We compared the total CEO remuneration paid by Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, and compared it to remuneration at a group of similar sized companies. We found that it pays well over the median amount paid in the benchmark group.

Earnings per share have not grown in three years, and the revenue growth fails to impress us.

Arguably worse, investors are without a positive return for the last three years. This analysis suggests to us that the CEO is paid too generously! Shareholders may want to check for free if Dürr insiders are buying or selling shares.

If you want to buy a stock that is better than Dürr, this free list of high return, low debt companies is a great place to look.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.