Does Dadi Education Holdings Limited's (HKG:8417) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others?

In 2016 Patrick Mok was appointed CEO of Dadi Education Holdings Limited (HKG:8417). This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does Patrick Mok's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, Dadi Education Holdings Limited has a market capitalization of HK$74m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth HK$670k over the year to March 2019. While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at HK$602k. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations under HK$1.6b, and the median CEO total compensation was HK$1.8m.

Pay mix tells us a lot about how a company functions versus the wider industry, and it's no different in the case of Dadi Education Holdings. On an industry level, roughly 80% of total compensation represents salary and 20% is other remuneration. So it seems like there isn't a significant difference between Dadi Education Holdings and the broader market, in terms of salary allocation in the overall compensation package.

This would give shareholders a good impression of the company, since most similar size companies have to pay more, leaving less for shareholders. However, before we heap on the praise, we should delve deeper to understand business performance. The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Dadi Education Holdings has changed from year to year.

Is Dadi Education Holdings Limited Growing?

Dadi Education Holdings Limited has reduced its earnings per share by an average of 98% a year, over the last three years (measured with a line of best fit). It saw its revenue drop 14% over the last year.

Sadly for shareholders, earnings per share are actually down, over three years. And the impression is worse when you consider revenue is down year-on-year. These factors suggest that the business performance wouldn't really justify a high pay packet for the CEO. We don't have analyst forecasts, but you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Dadi Education Holdings Limited Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 97% over three years, some Dadi Education Holdings Limited shareholders would surely be feeling negative emotions. It therefore might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

In Summary...

It looks like Dadi Education Holdings Limited pays its CEO less than similar sized companies.

The compensation paid to Patrick Mok is lower than is usual at similar sized companies, but the eps growth is lacking, just like the returns (over three years). Considering all these factors, we'd stop short of saying the CEO pay is too high, but we don't think shareholders would want to see a pay rise before business performance improves. Shifting gears from CEO pay for a second, we've spotted 4 warning signs for Dadi Education Holdings you should be aware of, and 2 of them shouldn't be ignored.