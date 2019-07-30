Does Daido Group (HKG:544) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that Daido Group Limited (HKG:544) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Daido Group's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at December 2018 Daido Group had debt of HK$165.3m, up from HK$139.9m in one year. However, it does have HK$62.3m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about HK$103.0m.

A Look At Daido Group's Liabilities

According to the last reported balance sheet, Daido Group had liabilities of HK$102.1m due within 12 months, and liabilities of HK$106.6m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of HK$62.3m and HK$109.0m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by HK$37.4m.

Daido Group has a market capitalization of HK$92.4m, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is Daido Group's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

In the last year Daido Group managed to grow its revenue by 12%, to HK$309m. We usually like to see faster growth from unprofitable companies, but each to their own.

Caveat Emptor

Over the last twelve months Daido Group produced an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss. Indeed, it lost a very considerable HK$18m at the EBIT level. Considering that alongside the liabilities mentioned above does not give us much confidence that company should be using so much debt. So we think its balance sheet is a little strained, though not beyond repair. Another cause for caution is that is bled HK$29m in negative free cash flow over the last twelve months. So suffice it to say we consider the stock very risky. When we look at a riskier company, we like to check how their profits (or losses) are trending over time. Today, we're providing readers this interactive graph showing how Daido Group's profit, revenue, and operating cashflow have changed over the last few years.