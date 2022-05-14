Does Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Daily Journal's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at December 2021 Daily Journal had debt of US$70.6m, up from US$33.7m in one year. However, it does have US$408.1m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$337.5m.

How Healthy Is Daily Journal's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Daily Journal had liabilities of US$44.0m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$130.5m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$408.1m as well as receivables valued at US$7.18m due within 12 months. So it can boast US$240.8m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This excess liquidity is a great indication that Daily Journal's balance sheet is almost as strong as Fort Knox. Having regard to this fact, we think its balance sheet is as strong as an ox. Simply put, the fact that Daily Journal has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

But the bad news is that Daily Journal has seen its EBIT plunge 15% in the last twelve months. We think hat kind of performance, if repeated frequently, could well lead to difficulties for the stock. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is Daily Journal's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. While Daily Journal has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Over the last two years, Daily Journal saw substantial negative free cash flow, in total. While that may be a result of expenditure for growth, it does make the debt far more risky.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case Daily Journal has US$337.5m in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. So we are not troubled with Daily Journal's debt use. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Daily Journal that you should be aware of before investing here.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

